Usman Khawaja, Justin Langer, Ashes, Trevor Hohns, video, analysis

In a five-minute monologue, Usman Khawaja dispelled one of the great myths that Justin Langer is behind his international hiatus.

In addition, he also went in at bat for Langer as coach.

While the current crop of Australian cricketers has remained largely silent on the biggest problem in Australian cricket, Langer found an ally in an unlikely source in Khawaja.

How do you think JL is feeling? Khawaja said on his YouTube channel on Sunday after the wave of criticism. He probably feels like the guys on the team are stabbing him in the back, and that’s what it looks like.

That’s why it’s so disappointing. It’s actually a really bad look. This is something the group needs to sort out as soon as possible.

He added: Let’s put it in perspective here. It’s not always 100 percent the coach’s fault. The boys don’t act, the players have to take our responsibility at some point.

Usman Khawaja had a strong 2020-21 season to remind the Australian selectors of his skills. Photo: AAP Source: AAP

Khawaja has always been regarded as a thoughtful player.

if The test revealed, Khawaja spoke as others listened. He questioned the coaches’ methods. He stood up for his values.

Langer said he respected Khawaja for his leadership.

The test: Khawaja vs. longer

But it was widely believed that it eventually came back to bite him too, despite a meager run leading to his ax in the mid-2019 Ashes, which came after the southpaw scored just a century in his previous 10 Tests, passing just 50 on just another occasion.

Still, Khawaja put that theory to bed.

I get this question all the time, people have seen the Amazon Test series, Uzzie is off the team because of Justin Langer. Let me put it there… my relationship with Justin Langer is really good, said Khawaja.

Honestly, I still talk to him, I still text him here and there to this day and it’s because we have a lot of respect for each other.

People think I fell because I spoke to him, stood up to him and all that other stuff. It’s actually the exact opposite. I really feel like I’ve grown closer to him and he’s gained my respect and I his respect because we’ve had some very open and honest conversations together.

So let’s just stop there. Look, I was dropped during the Ashes. There were two people who dropped me; Trevor Hohns and Justin Langer. So it wasn’t just JL.

Langer hasn't had the best players

Interestingly, the second part of that selection puzzle is now gone after Hohns stepped down after the best part of 30 years in the role. He has been replaced by Khawajas’s former team-mate, George Bailey, who acted as the selectors’ chairman.

All the while, Khawaja has insisted that he remain one of the top six batsmen in Australian cricket.

His 2019-20 season failed to confirm that belief, scoring just 18.36 in seven Shield appearances.

However, Khawaja returned to form last season when he hit 474 runs at 59.12, scoring two centuries to re-establish his name.

I spoke to Trevor Hohns – now he’s gone – but he spoke to me at the end of last season and said I’m there, I’m very close and there’s no reason why I couldn’t be selected for the Ashes .

It is always a motivating factor; I really want to go back to play for Australia, I really want to play in the Ashes, I want to play in the Ashes and beyond and end my career as an Australian cricketer, however long it takes.

Recently, Australian chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns and Justin Langer celebrated after winning the Ashes in 2019. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Whether the goalposts have shifted now that Hohns has retired remains to be seen.

Khawaja will be 35 by the end of the year, but the Ashes is no time to experiment and with two positions in the top five not yet set in stone, the veteran southpaw will likely battle Travis Head for a position in the top five. middle order after sliding down the order for Queensland.