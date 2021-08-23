Nebraska Football Practice Report Aug 23

There is a lot of news today! The Blackshirts were distributed and the Big Ten issued a statement. Several players and Coach Frost also spoke to the media after training today.

Big Ten Forfeit Policy

The Big Ten’s official stance if a team misses a game due to COVID-related reasons is that they will lose. The full statement:

Working with and communicating with the athletic directors, chancellors and chairmen of the Big Ten Conference, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Sports Medicine Committee that went into effect today, the conference determined that if any of its member institutions are not in unable to play a conference match due to COVID-19, that match will be forfeited and not rescheduled. That match is considered a loss to the team affected by COVID-19 and a win for the opponent in the conference standings. If both participating teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition cannot take place on the calendar day it is scheduled, the competition will be considered a no-contest. Click here to view the 2021-22 Big Ten Conference forfeiture policy.

Head Coach Scott Frost

Coach Frost wasn’t chatty today. Bee. All. It wasn’t quite here, so I won’t be fined, but he came pretty close.

Backup QB?

We have several guys who can play and they are all preparing hard for this game.

Captains – Damion Daniels has really adapted to that in recent years

Can’t wait to see him play this weekend. The team voted for captains and he was one of four.

Culture recreated? Player leaders – what has changed?

I like how they are preparing for next Saturday’s game. I like how they prepared for camp. Get good guidance. The focus is there, the boys are enthusiastic.

Illinois – hard with new staff – can you go back and look at staff – who stands out?

Playing a team with a new staff is a challenge. We didn’t play well last year. We have to play better. That’s what the boys are doing.

Some clarity about COVID protocols

I think we were in a good place. I think there will be an announcement coming soon from someone next to me. I want the kids to think about Saturday. There will be testing once a week for anyone who has not been vaccinated.

Scott Frost said there will be an announcement Monday from someone other than him about the team’s vaccination coverage. I asked if Frost would tell us. If I wanted to tell you, I would. Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 23, 2021

Are you where you want to be in game week?

You are never 100% satisfied, but I love where we are.

It will be hot – depth important?

We did what we could to get them ready. You can always expect a warm match early in this competition.

walk back

Coach Held is an important part of our team and he does a great job keeping those guys informed. Well, have some ready to go.

Defense – turnover

I feel good about it. Looking forward to seeing them play Saturday.

News from the players

Black Shirt News!!

Deontre Thomas, a first-time Blackshirt, joins fellow defense linemen Damion Daniels, Ty Robinson and Ben Stille in getting the coveted practice jerseys today. Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 23, 2021

Offensive identity? Husker OL Ethan Piper said it is a desire to move 4-5 yards per playing field. Go downhill. Move the line of scrimmage forward 2 yards each game. The passing game becomes more effective in that scenario. It will require patience. Huskers sounds serious. Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) August 23, 2021

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Cam Taylor-Britt said Trev Alberts handed him his Blackshirt. #Huskers Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) August 23, 2021

Very few athletic drivers are more bona fide in handing out a Blackshirt than Alberts.

He said it was him, Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams who got blackshirts. That means the other corner spot is still an open competition. What worries me is that Erik Chinander has said he wants to get up and take that spot. If they haven’t seen that in practice, it seems it could depend on who can climb up during the match… which isn’t ideal.

When in-practice fellow DBs drop a pick, Cam Taylor-Britt tells them, “You didn’t go to Cam class…You skipped.” Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) August 23, 2021

Cam also laughed shyly and said something along the lines of you never know when asked if you’ve lobbied never to get off the field, do we see you in abusive packages?

Tight ending Austin Allen

Austin Allen talked about being a captain and that doesn’t mean he has more voice than others – Cam Jurgens, for example, is one of the best leaders on the team, but he won’t be quiet because he’s not a captain.

Allen also praised Chris Hickman and how hard it has been to switch back and forth between wideout and tight end It’s hard to gain weight, lose weight, gain weight and we’ve put him through a lot and he has probably the best understanding of the offense because he’s seen it from every angle.

He also mentioned a transfer player who recently switched from receiver (Brewington) and Nate Boerkircher.

TE Austin Allen called Chancellor Brewington — he’s the transfer from Northern Arizona — as someone who is impressed. ‘He will help us. He’s a baller.’ #Huskers Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) August 23, 2021

He said their goals as captains are to put out fires before they get to the coaches.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez wore Ben Stilles’ hat and Cam Jurgens’ shirt on stage. Anything to support what the guys are doing.

He is very proud to have been named the first three-time captain. But I have a lot of work to do.

I read between the lines, but Logan Smother’s name is usually mentioned first by coaches and today was mentioned first by Adrian when he talked about the backup quarterbacks. I don’t know if he’ll be the backup, but it seems to be heading that way.

Adrian seems excited about the new stuff the offense has installed and said they want to be a tough team.

Linebacker JoJo Domann

JoJo Domann got his Blackshirt and was excited to get it. The other linebackers were Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor.