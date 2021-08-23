Women’s tennis announces class of 2025





ANAPOLIS, Md. head coach Keith Puryear and the Navy’s women’s tennis program announced the addition of four student-athletes for the 2021-22 season. “We look forward to having this class of plebes compete this season,” said Puryear. “All of them have come to us with very successful junior careers. After working hard to make their way through the summer, we look forward to seeing each one grow and thrive as they are integrated into the fabric that Navy- women’s tennis.” The Mids’ four-member class of 2025 was ranked as the 23rd best mid-major recruiting class in the nation by TennisRecruiting.net. In addition, all four members of the Class of 2025 were ranked among the top 125 recruits in the nation by the site. Sylvia Eklund l Bellevue, Wash. l Interlake Literate four times in tennis and once in gymnastics with Interlake First Team All-State and All-King County roster Served as team captain for the tennis team during the senior season Member of Washington 3A State Championship team Two-time Washington 3A State Doubles Champion Classified as a four-star recruit and was listed in the top-125 recruits by TennisRecruiting.net Sister Adeline is a member of the Colgate University women’s tennis team. Daughter of Jeff and Nhi Eklund. Kate Lee l Concord, California l Northgate Two year letter winner in tennis at Northgate Collected team MVP honors following sophomore and senior seasons 18s Singles Champion and 14s Doubles Champion at 2018 NorCal Championships 14s Singles Champion at 2017 NorCal Championships Member of Gar Glenney Cup Championship team as junior North Coast Section Recipient of the Scholar Athlete Award High Honors awarded by the California Connections Academy Graduated with Certificate of Merit and Branch Honors by the National Society of High Honors Ranked as a four-star recruit and listed in the top 125 recruits by TennisRecruiting.net Teammates with Sofia Zaprianov of the tennis team of the University of Miami Daughter of Joonyoung and Yun Mi Lee. Parvathi Shanker l Napa, California l Justin-Siena Three-year letter winner in tennis for the Justin-Siena Ranked as a four-star recruit by TennisRecruiting.net Won nine out of 10 matches at the BG 16 and below tournament as an upcoming junior Placed third at the National L3 tournament as a sophomore Ranked as high as third in the USTA NorCal 16s Ranking and Fifth in 18s Garnered the Justin-Siena Sportsmanship Award three times. Ranked as a Four Star Recruit and 81st Best Recruit by TennisRecruiting.net Daughter of Gopal and Seena Shanker. Emily Tannenbaum l Commack, NY l Commack Six-time winner of a letter in tennis at Commack Member of the seventh grade varsity tennis team on Eared All-State honors twice and an All-County roster twice Newsday All-Long Island First Team roster Named four-star recruit by Tennis Recruiting 2018 G14 Eastern Long Island Region Player of the Year Two-time USTA Bronze Ball Recipient Member of 2016 Suffolk County Championship Team at Commack Ranked as a Five Star Recruit and 51st Best Recruit by TennisRecruiting.net National Honor Society Member Daughter of June and Richard Tannenbaum. The Midshipmen will enter the 2021-22 season after finishing the 2020-21 season with a 7-4 overall record, along with a 3-2 point in conference play, culminating in Navy appearing for its seventh time in the Patriot League Championship game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2021/8/23/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-announces-class-of-2025.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos