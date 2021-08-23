Patrick Reed Announces He’s Hospitalized With Pneumonia





There’s a lot at stake for Patrick Reed this week, maybe more than you thought. On Monday, Reed announced that he had been in a hospital in the Houston area for the past few days battling bilateral pneumonia. While his wife, Justine, reported that he is making progress in his recovery, it seems unlikely he will be able to compete in the BMW Championship at Caves Valley later this week. Reed was No. 7 in the most recent Official World Golf Ranking and No. 22 in the FedEx Cup standings recorded last week in the Northern Trust. But the 2018 Masters winner hasn’t played since the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He withdrew from the Northern Trust last week due to an ankle injury. Reed advances to the BMW as one of the top 70 in FedEx points. But only the top 30 will advance to the playoffs-closing Tour Championship in East Lake next week. If he can’t play this week, Reed’s fate in the playoffs will depend on the play of those around him. Justine Reed told the Golf Channel that the past few days have been “scary”, but her husband is following the doctor’s instructions and plans to play again “as soon as they give him the green light”. In a statement, Patrick Reed said: “On the road to recovery. Once I am cleared from the doctors, I look forward to returning. I wish you all the best and can’t wait to get out again.” Reed has won the Tour Championship for the past seven years. He is currently ninth in the points standings of the American Ryder Cup, which ends with the BMW. He will not earn enough points to move into the top six and automatically earn a Team USA qualifier. However, Reed could still be one of Captain Steve Stricker’s six captaincy picks. Much, it seems, will depend on his health.

