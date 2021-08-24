Six Reasons for Hope: Nebraska Footballs 2021 Season

Last week I published my six reasons for anxiety. It was certainly an uplifting article. Well, since I’m doing everything I can to be positive, here are my six reasons for hope for this coming season.

Humble coaching staff with sense of urgency

If this coaching staff isn’t humiliated by then (12-20 record), there’s nothing we can do for them.

Fortunately, I don’t think that’s the case. Listening to interviews and comments after practice, it’s pretty clear that this coaching staff has had more than a few glimpses in the mirror.

Most notable was a comment from offensive line coach Greg Austin. He noted that Frost changed the practice pace. Austin said: Hes (Frost) allowed us to really focus on finishing. It was really cool to see us play until the end of the whistle with less emphasis on going fast. That’s a big adjustment. If you want to play more explosively, you have to stay on blocks longer. You can’t stick on blocks if you’re as tired as s___.

I’ve mentioned it here several times that this staff had to make some adjustments to move to the Big Ten. It must be cleaner and there is less margin of error in this conference.

The willingness to make changes, especially if going fast was part of the identity stands out to me.

Healthy and leaner version of Adrian Martinez

The last two seasons I would describe Martinez as voluminous. It didn’t help that he looked like he had braces on every joint on his body. I don’t know if he got fatter because he thought it would protect him from injury or if it happened because he was barely healthy enough to play.

Join this past spring game. It is true that there was no tackle and they literally played two hands for the first half. It’s also true that Martinez looked thinner, lighter and two steps faster than in 2019 and 2020.

There are also reports that he has also had better speed on his throws.

The concern, as always, is when, not if, he gets injured. Hopefully in 2021 the attack can get the ball running with the running backs with an elevated clip. Martinez led the team in rushing in 2020 and that’s not what we want.

Several of the running backs mentioned the increased emphasis on the downhill running game. If that turns out to be true, Nebraska should not lead Adrian Martinez as often as in the past.

That would be nice and maybe he will stay healthy.

The wide receiver room – needs bigger doors

We’ve been down this road before. Nebraska has clearly taken a positive step towards getting bigger in the wide receiver position.

JD Spielman and WanDale Robinson, Nebraska’s most prolific recipients, have both transferred to other schools.

Looking across the board at today’s wide receivers, they are all more physically similar to Stanley Morgan than to Spielman or Robinson.

You could say that in the end it becomes addition by subtraction. That’s not disrespectful to Spielman and Robinson themselves, but maybe Frost tried to force feed those guys in 2019 and especially Robinson in 2020. Best to remind ourselves that Robinson only scored a touchdown in the last game of the season against Rutgers.

Robinson and Spielman probably could have been a better fit on the offense Frost was able to pull off at UCF. The coaching staff has learned that the UCF offense probably won’t make its way to Lincoln, so they had to get bigger.

That’s what they’ve done at wide receiver. A bigger receiver probably gives Martinez a little more margin for error on his throws. His huge tight ends should help too.

Nebraska has grown bigger in every attack position and eventually we should see the fruits of that decision in 2021 with a wide receiver.

Cohesive offensive line – they have their own burrito

Thanks to Muchachos for embracing NIL, as the Nebraska Offensive Line has their own burrito. It costs $15.00 and it sounds delicious.

That said, the offensive line finished strong in 2020 and seemed to have embraced running the ball. It starts and ends with Cam Jurgens. His faltering problems seem to be a thing of the past. He is one of the best athletes on the team and has reportedly embraced the lead role for the offensive line.

Bryce Benhart did a lot of breeding last year and if Turner Cocoran gets healthy he will anchor the other end of the line. Until then, Brant Banks will fill in and I have a feeling he will be successful.

Ethan Piper and Matt Sichterman take over the waiting areas. It is a young group, but an impressive group that will only get better as we progress.

It all starts with Cam Jurgens who could be an all-conference type season.

Renewed focus on special teams

The special teams unit for Nebraska has been historically bad. Hopefully that will change.

Reports from the camp make it sound like Coach Mike Dawson, who took over the duties of the special teams, has been some kind of revelation for the special teams unit. He has brought a new sense of excitement, fun and pride to special teams for this 2021 team, which has been clearly lacking in recent years.

One thing that has changed is that Nebraska has started every practice with a special team. It’s important and they’re going to make sure the players know it matters.

Continuing to build depth throughout the roster will also help with special teams.

Interestingly enough, Travis Fisher, defensive backs coach, told his players that they all need to get on a special team unit somehow.

Football is a game of inches. The bad special teams that have played in the past seasons have lost these team games. Scott Frost’s record in single-score matches isn’t good and special teams is a big reason why.

We’ll see when the bullets start flying, but the apparent renewed passion and focus on special teams gives me hope for this 2021 season.

Depth on all three levels in defense

Getting old and staying old.

That’s something I’ve personally learned as a coach and an observer of football in Nebraska. If you have freshmen coming to the Nebraska program and starting or playing a lot of snaps, then you better hope it’s special.

That has not been the case during Scott Frost’s tenure. If Nebraska has let freshmen come and play, it’s because there’s no one to stop them. That has changed.

This is especially true on the defensive side of the . The defense line, line backers and secondary have grown old.

A few examples: Mitch Sherman of The Athletic has Nick Henrich as backup to inside linebacker. He could start for many teams and he is one of my picks for a big season.

On the defensive line, Jordan Riley is a monster and he is also on the two depths. At defensive back, an earlier five-star transfer from Ohio State is not scheduled to begin at this point. In the past it was likely he would have started from scratch, but the depth at the defensive back has gotten deeper and deeper.