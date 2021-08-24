A Smashing Success: Ripon High School Girls Tennis Team Starts Season Strong, Going 3-1 to Open Year | Photo galleries

Ripon High School’s girls’ tennis team has many new faces at the varsity level this season.

But the inexperience did not show itself the first week.

The Tigers, who lost eight varsity players from last year’s team, including all four singles players, started off what Ripon head coach Brent Sanderfoot called one of their best starts as they went 3-1 in the first four duals. .

They ended the week splitting a few leagues in the Kaukauna Triangular last Friday when they defeated the host Kaukauna Ghosts 5-2 and fell into a close dual with the Fox Valley Lutheran (FVL) Foxes 4-3.

The win over Kaukauna was especially sweet for Sanderfoot, as his brother, Brian, is the head coach of the Ghosts. Ripon was 0-3 against Kaukauna during Sanderfoot’s time with the Ripon program. Sanderfoot played tennis for Kaukauna before coming to Ripon and had his brother in his final season at school as his assistant coach.

In recent years, he’s had the right to brag, but it looks like I’m getting them for now, Sanderfoot said.

While the Ripon head coach team ended up getting the best of its big brother squad, he noted that the double didn’t start off the best.

We got off to a pretty slow start in our game against Kaukauna, Sanderfoot said. I think the heat started to hit everyone. It took a while, but we finally got it done. I had to remind some players that this is their last game. I told them to give me everything for this last game and then they’re done and can relax for the rest of the weekend.

One of the Tigers who didn’t have the best start but rallied to win was Mackenzie Whitrock. The sophomore left her first set 3-6, before bouncing back to win the second set 6-2 and a back-and-forth tiebreak 10-7. Whitrock played number 4 singles instead of number 3 doubles because her partner, Bella Engstrom, missed some games due to a family vacation.

I was extremely proud of Mackenzie on number 4 singles, Sanderfoot said. … These kinds of wins go a long way in terms of confidence.

Another position that showed strength and determination for Ripon was the No. 1 doubles team of Emma Mott and Lillian Schram. Mott and Schram, the two returning winners of the varsity letter, started the first set 1-4 before turning the corner and came back to win the next five games to secure the first set 6-4.

They then took control early in the second set and drove to a 6-2 win to win the match.

This was an impressive comeback in the first set, Sanderfoot said. Everything went Kaukauna’s way and I had my doubts if we could make it out, but they did. They coached themselves through that game. They stayed positive and in the end it turned in their favor.

Also winning straight-set matches for Ripon to help Sanderfoot win the bragging rights battle with his brother, Guimauve Engelschenschilt was at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-3), Grace Retzlaff at No. 2 singles (6 -0, 6-0) and Ava Nankervis on No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-0).

The Tigers were also competitive in the first set at number 3 doubles when Katie Skoog and Katelyn Story dropped a 7-6 tiebreak (3), but Sanderfoot decided to stop the game after that as one of the Ripons players had symptoms of migraine . .

Katelyn and Katie played well and it was back and forth, Sanderfoot said. I think the heat and sun were just starting to take their toll.

The Tigers’ other loss in the game was the No. 2 doubles team of Celina Lopez and Quinn Diedrich. It lost 4-6, 4-6.

While Ripon came out on top in the team duel against Kaukauna, the same cannot be said for his match against FVL.

Sanderfoot scored the most exciting match, and the one to decide which team came out on top was number 2 singles. After dropping the first set 2-6, Retzlaff regrouped and came out strong from the second set to win 6-1. The game then came down to a 10-point tiebreak, which the Ripon coach described as back and forth and one that could really have gone either way. FVL eventually won 10-6.

Grace played very well and I am still impressed with her match strategy, Sanderfoot said. She has gained so much confidence since last year.

With Retzlaff coming up just short, the Tigers’ lone singles winner was Nankervis. The junior won 6-2, 6-3 in the number 3 spot to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Ava has had a great start to the year, Sanderfoot said. Ava mainly played doubles at JV last year and has really stepped up her game. She has great faith in the court. She plays soccer, so she has excellent footwork and fitness. She is always equally keeled and does not get frustrated when she makes a mistake.

Also winning matches for Ripon against FVL was the No. 1 doubles team of Mott and Schram (6-2, 6-4), and the No. 3 duo of Lopez and Diedrich (6-2, 6-2). Sanderfoot noted that Mott and Scram get better with every match they play together, as he put Diedrich and Lopez together because they are both so athletic and he thought they would be a natural fit and make a strong team.

Dropping games for the Tigers against the Foxes, alongside Retzlaff, were Engelschenschilt at No. 1 singles (0-6, 1-6), Whitrock at No. 4 singles (2-6, 0-6) and the No. 1. 2 doubles team of Skoog and Story (1-6, 4-6).

Ripon blanks Kewaunee

The Tigers took advantage of an understaffed Kewaunee team last Thursday as it won 7-0 on the road to improve to 2-0 in conference. Kewaunee had only six players available for the double and forfeited matches on number 2 and 3 doubles as a result.

The double marked the first win of the varsity career for Retzlaff as she won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Sanderfoot noted that the junior played a very smart game and held her opponent deep and moved her throughout the game.

They also won their first game of the season and their first as a duo was Schram and Mott. The best doubles team won 6-1, 6-1. According to Sanderfoot, Mott and Schram complement each other well, they communicated very well and played extremely smart.

Other contested victories for Ripon were won by Engelschenschilt at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-3), Nankervis at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-2) and Whitrock at No. 4 singles (6-2, 6- 0). Story and Skoog’s No. 2 doubles team, and Lopez and Diedrich’s No. 3 duo won by default.

Tigers beat Kiel 5-2 to open season

Ripon opened his season last Tuesday afternoon with a 5-2 home win over the Kiel Raiders.

I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, Sanderfoot said. I was excited to see how the girls coped with their first varsity experience and I was certainly not disappointed. You can tell the girls have been working really hard this off season.

One of the players Sanderfoot was particularly proud of was Lopez. The senior, who is new to the Ripon tennis team this season after playing volleyball during her first three years of high school, won her first-ever game 7-5, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.

She picks up the game very quickly, Sanderfoot said. She is an excellent track star who can get to any ball. She has excellent footwork and hand-eye coordination.

In addition to Lopez taking their first varsity wins in the dual against Kiel for Ripon, Engelschenschilt were at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-4), Nankervis at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0), Skoog and Story at number 2 doubles (6-1, 6-0), and Whitrock and Engstrom at number 3 doubles (6-1, 6-0).

The Tigers were also competitive in their two defeats on the day against the Raiders as Retzlaff fell to No. 2 singles 1-6, 5-7 and the No. 1 doubles team of Schram and Mott were defeated 3-6, 4-6.

Next one

The Tigers will look to build on their strong start to the season on Tuesday, when they travel to Kewaskum to face the Indians.

Then they return home on Thursday to take on Howards Grove on the tennis courts of Ripon High School.

Both duals will start at 4 p.m.