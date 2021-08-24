Beyond Our Game: UNC and Duke’s Hockey Players Join Up to Empower Athletes of Color

Courtnie Williamson became North Carolina’s first black hockey captain in the 2020 season. While Williamson was honored, she was also disappointed that it took UNC so long to have its first black hockey captain.

Motivated by her frustration, sense of responsibility and racial equality issues, Williamson decided to reach out to Duke hockey player Darcy Bourne, a staunch advocate of social and racial justice, about starting an organization to help empower minority athletes.

I wanted someone to help me use their position of power to make some change, Williamson said. I thought, ‘What better way than to show if we can bridge the gap between Duke and UNC?’ That just goes to show how important this case is.

Countless meetings, phone calls and Zoom sessions later, Williamson and Bourne Beyond our game a nonprofit that is currently serving hundreds of Division I athletes in February 2021.

During the development of Beyond Our Game, Williamson and Bourne created a “dual business model” that gave the organization a clear direction. Their goals include preparing athletes for careers after college and creating a community of support and service.

Beyond Our Games recent work continues to bring the organization and its members closer to achieving these goals.

In February, Duke, sophomore soccer player DeWayne Carter, shared his story about experiencing racial stereotyping and inequality in sports on the Beyond Our Games website. Williamson and Bourne are hopeful that his story, along with others, will help build a supportive community among Beyond Our Game athletes.

It’s not often that a man, or specifically a black man, has a moment of vulnerability where they can just say, “This is something I struggled with and would love to be supported in,” Williamson said. I think his story served as a catalyst for other people in his sport and in his community to think and feel comfortable saying I’m struggling with this too.”

Carter said he hopes his story raises awareness of racial equality issues and lets other athletes know they are not the only ones experiencing racial inequality. He also shared his enthusiasm Beyond Our Games career services and employer database, which connects employers with vetted and qualified Beyond Our Game athletes seeking the job market.

Through this database, he hopes to achieve his goals of playing in the NFL and working in education after college.

Being a student athlete at a Power 5 school takes a lot of time,” Carter said. “So it’s important to have. I don’t want to say a shortcut, but it really is a shortcut to companies where they can contact you without you having to go out of your way to get what you’re looking for.”

Williamson and Bourne worked on expanding the Beyond Our Games database by coordinating with new companies over the summer and will continue to work on it throughout the fall.

They are also working to transition from a non-profit to a for-profit organization. This change would allow them to hire more employees and interns, which would take some of the workload off their shoulders, while helping them increase the number of athletes they could serve and the amount of resources and services they could provide. members could offer to increase drastically.

One of the services Williamson and Bourne plan to add to Beyond Our Games’ offerings is a workshop on the new name, image and likeness rules. Williamson and Bourne have partnered with Aspire USA, a company that offers athletic scholarships and athletic scholarships to athletes in hopes of offering workshops that teach their members how to best benefit and monetize these changes.

Williamson and Bourne rely largely on their current ambassadors at various universities and the development of their ambassadorship route to help them grow and expand Beyond Our Games membership.

We want to have a community among our ambassadors and a group chat where people feel they can talk and discuss, and give us feedback on how we can help them, Bourne said. Right now our network is pretty good, we have a few hundred athletes in it, but we want it to be a few thousand.

