IMPACT: Brighton exploring new pickleball court locations

From left, Brighton Pickleball Club members John Mouck, Laura Quirke, Gilles Bourke and John Seawright take a break from playing pickleball on the pitch in Gosport.

The August heat wave even turns the morning rays hot in Gosport as four Brightonians swing paddles and move fast as they take part in the fastest growing sport in North America.

There’s laughter and camaraderie as the couples go head-to-head in a game of pickleball on Brighton’s pickleball pitch.

The scene here was different a few days earlier when about 100 people gathered on the ball diamond next to the existing pickleball pitch to protest against Brighton City Council’s decision to pave part of the lawn to accommodate four new pickleball pitches. build fields.

Later that same evening (Aug. 16), the council voted to postpone construction and ask staff to explore all possible locations in the borough for the courts and bring that information back to the council in September. The next steps also include a public consultation. The Gosport site will remain on the table as an option.

“I believe the council has dealt with it in a very fair manner,” resident Dylan Linteau told the Brighton Independent.

“I live in Gosport and the kids need the green space to play, the park here is regularly used by the community, also the parking would make the courts and the community unsafe. Communication from the municipality was also lacking.”

Linteau said he appreciated the mayor’s presence at the protest and raising the issue with the city council. “I want to thank him and the council for acting on a case that many people have been passionate about.”

In the future, Linteau would like to see the space remain green and maybe refresh the baseball diamond.

Several Gosport residents took to social media to express their surprise, disappointment and in some cases anger at the upcoming construction, citing a lack of communication about the project. The pickleball courts were discussed at council and budget meetings, but the Gosport community was not directly notified of the project.

“It was certainly not the intention of the council or the council to upset anyone or cause a rift in the community,” said Brighton Mayor Brian Ostrander.

“We were simply trying to repurpose an underused park for a fairly new sport in the community that has gained some popularity and needs a space to go.”

Brighton received a combined $100,000 grant from the state and federal government for the addition of pickleball courts to the borough. There is also $20,000 in development costs and $5,000 in park reserves in the total budgeted amount of the $125,000 project.

Jim Millar, Brighton’s director of parks and recreation, said the council is taking charge of the council and listing all possible venues for the courts. Millar declined to name specific locations he currently had in mind, but said the proposed locations will all be municipal properties in residential areas.

“This time, the council is going to get the public involved,” Millar said, “so we’re going to have to come up with a game plan that way.”

Back at Gosport, Brighton Pickleball Club member John Seawright said he was anticipating the new courts.

“We were looking forward to it,” Seawright said.

“We fully respect the decision, there is no animosity here. My only disappointment is that everyone had a different idea of ​​what happened. Some people thought the whole ball diamond was going to be asphalted.”

Seawright said the space for the trail was about 60 x 110 feet, which would be fenced in, leaving “all kinds of green space.” The club also planned to return the existing pickleball field to the community once the new ones were built, he noted.

“Gosport would have been a highlight of pickleball between Kingston and Oshawa. It just seemed like the right place to me.”

Brighton Pickleball Club is about 90 members strong with a waiting list of about 15.

Pickleball combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis and can be played in both singles and doubles. Players use a paddle and a plastic ball. While popular with older adults, pickleball is for people of all ages, Seawright said. “It’s a really rewarding sport.”

Story behind the story: With pickleball pitches meeting resistance from some Gosport residents, we explored what happened and what’s next for the sport in Brighton.

