Colts optimistic about Carson Wentz; Cam Newton Situation Doesn’t Pass Sniff Test





It feels like we’re approaching regular season, but it’s still two and a half weeks away. Still, there’s plenty of news to cover in the afternoon column. Let’s jump in… Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar/USA TODAY Network (Wentz); Paul Rutherford/US TODAY Sports (Newton); Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports (lamb) • The Colts are cautiously optimistic about Carson Wentz’s return to training just three weeks after undergoing foot surgery. But first things first, and that’s this – video of Wentz moving through agility exercises like a deer is not an indication that he is ready to play football, and Indy’s dealings with Wentz throughout the rest of training reflected that. He went through seven-on-seven work. He wasn’t there for 11-on-11s, and it’s my understanding that he won’t be there for the rest of this week, hoping he’ll join that kind of work early next week. Which, of course, is an effort by the team to deal with it methodically, and also an acknowledgment that foot injuries can be tricky. The good news? For those out there, after a few weeks of watching Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger battle it out for position behind Wentz, what Wentz brought to the table even in seven-on-seven was all apparently. “Big difference,” one texted. And so at least some of the late July feelings about what Wentz could do for the team are back. • There’s something that doesn’t quite pass the Patriots’ absence sniff test on a rule that everyone has read pretty well about by now – that unvaccinated players can’t leave their home town and fall outside the test cadence (a motivator for players to get vaccinated). was basically that unvaccinated players can’t leave town during their teams’ farewell weeks). So either New England made an unusually bad mistake here, letting Cam Newton leave town, or the Patriots just fail to beat him in the aftermath. If it’s the first, the team would owe him something for this. Different? Otherwise, I think the door is swinging open for Mac Jones to progress, and for the second week in a row, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels showed confidence in Jones denying his rookie status. They again provided snaps from empty formations (he went 2-for-2 for 14 yards on that one), and put him in a no-huddle in a second-half drive (he went 5-for-5 for 54 yards on that one). , and New England ended up scoring). Regardless of Newton’s situation, Jones is clearly moving forward at a good pace. Connected to it, Newton’s absence naturally gives Jones three days of first-team replays, and one of them will be in joint training with the Giants. So the patriots are essentially getting a dry run here without knocking over the apple cart, and with practices shutting down to the public and media next week. This ensures that Jones gets a chance. And remember, strange circumstances have elevated rookie quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert to starting spots in the past. Provided the patriots weren’t to blame in Newton’s situation, it’s not hard to imagine the New England coaches thinking of something similar going on here. • Speaking of the Patriots, we’ve got another piece picked up on them this season that further contextualizes the changes they’ve made to the front offices – linking it to a Packers exec named Chad Brinker. In this morning Milwaukee Journal – Sentinel, veteran punched man Tom Silverstein told the story of Brinker, how he got into Russ Ball’s football administration department, and how he earned an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management earlier this year. That all coincided with Brinker’s promotion this summer to Human Resources/Football Administration Director, and Green Bay did indeed get a nudge from outside the building to give Brinker that bump. During the off-season, New England made a request to interview Brinker for a job helping lead the salary cap operation, as part of new player staff director Dave Ziegler’s efforts to rework facets of the team’s human resources department. The Packers blocked Brinker from interviewing and promoted him in the aftermath (which is common when teams block coaches or scouts). So it’s clear that the patriots were looking outside the building for votes (Brinker worked with patriots exec Eliot Wolf in Green Bay), which they haven’t always done. And it’s clear that the Packers appreciated Brinker, who at one point was actually a good enough player to make training camp with the Jets as an uneducated free agent. So his name would be a name to keep an eye on in the future. • The Cowboys’ loss of five boys to COVID-19 protocols shows yet again what the next six months could look like – and I repeat what I said this morning, there have already been issues with asymptomatic, vaccinated team staffers who have problems testing after a positive test (that is, they continue to test positive). People in that place have to be out for 10 days, so it’s worth keeping an eye on how long the Dallas and DC Dan Quinn players will be away for. For what it’s worth, Colts coach Frank Reich was kept on the shelf for a week at the start of the camp, meaning he eventually got out of protocol. • Another piece picked up from camp that I just found fascinating was the detail of how big the Cardinals linebackers are. The team’s last two first-round picks, Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, stand 6′ 4″, which is huge for an off-ball linebacker. And that little thing jumped out right away when I was at the Arizona camp, and saw those two of those guys standing next to Chandler Jones and JJ Watt, two on-the-line players who used to be the most imposing guys in the room. So where does this quirk manifest itself? A couple of guys there brought up to me that Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo are both about 6′ 2″ average for a quarterback, and Russell Wilson is 5′ 10″. So if the Cards can get Simmons going after his slow start as a rookie, and Collins continues to roll as he has, the Arizona front could pose an under-the-radar problem for quarterbacks in that division. • ICYMI, here’s what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said about the situation at Buffalo stadium, from Jim Kelly’s charity golf tournament: “You have to think long term here. This has been going on for decades and it’s time to finish a new stadium where we can make sure the bills are there and be successful for many, many decades to come. We are focused on keeping the bills [in Buffalo] in a new stadium in a public-private partnership. That is what it is all about and that is what we focus on.” Basically, that means Goodell says owners Terry and Kim Pegula are willing to pay some, but not all, for a new stadium. And government funding is not easy to come by in upstate New York. I hope the state and Bills find out somehow because the competition would be worse if they lost Buffalo as a market. • While we’re there, I love Austin, Texas – I had my bachelorette party there. I also think that with the money in that city, a population growth that is virtually the hour away from San Antonio and the potential growth, the is a viable market. But if you think, when it comes down to it, Jerry Jones would watch and have another team move into that area, I’ve got some nice pieces of land in the Hill Country to sell you. • I would not underestimate the impact Matt Canada has as Ben Roethlisberger’s new Offensive Coordinator in Pittsburgh, and perhaps even his ability to ease some of the growing pains the offensive line could have. Canada will quickly get the ball out of Roethlisberger’s hands and use Najee Harris to slow the pass rush, and I think he generally outsmarted the Steelers what was an underrated problem there – there was a significant drop-off in ingenuity going from Todd Haley as offensive coordinator to Roethlisberger’s old friend, Randy Fichtner, • The Ravens’ record 19 preseason win is remarkable and weird, and I’m honestly not sure what to think. But I don’t think it has anything to do with John Harbaugh putting a lot of pressure on his boys and simulating game conditions in real life. 