‘Stabed in the back’ – Australian cricket star lashes out at how players treat coach Justin Langer

Australian cricket coach Justin Langer, left, and Usman Khawaja have had their differences, but Khawaja stands by him in the current crisis.

Unwanted Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has accused his former teammates of stabbing coach Justin Langer in the back.

Khawaja, who has been out of favor since 2019, has expressed strong views on the crisis enveloping the Australian team as Langer looks set to lose his dressing room.

Media leaks have painted a picture of internal struggles between the coach and his players.

AMAZON PRIME A new documentary shows the level of abuse English fans gave Australian cricketers during the 2019 Ashes series.

The demeanor and temperament of the buses have been the subject of an internal review in the wake of the loss of the Australian shock test series to a severely exhausted India last summer and have been brought back into the spotlight by the poor efforts made during recent trips against Western countries. India and Bangladesh.

“How do you think JL is feeling? He probably feels like the guys on the team are stabbing him in the back and that’s what it looks like and that’s why it’s so disappointing,” Khawaja said on his popular YouTube channel.

“It actually looks really bad. This is something the group needs to fix as soon as possible.

“It’s not always the coaches. The guys don’t perform, the players have to take ownership at some point. It’s not one person, so some kind of perspective has to be put around it.”

“He [Langer] is a very passionate person. Loves Australian cricket, wants the best for everyone, just wants to succeed. He is driven by winning, driven by winning the right way and all the things he brought after Sandpapergate were geared towards that.

Whiteball captain Aaron Finch didn’t stop approving Langer as the man who would lead the squad to this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, and it seems players are unhappy with his intense management style and mood swings.

Rick Rycroft/AP Australian cricket head coach Justin Langer, left, and his cue ball captain Aaron Finch.

“One thing that keeps coming up is his emotions. Yes, the man wears his heart on his sleeve, Khawaja said.

He can be very emotional. It’s probably his only drawback, his biggest weakness is his emotion. He rides the highs and lows, but that’s only because he’s passionate. Unfortunately, it’s probably the one thing that disappoints him the most, but it comes from a very good place. He knows, he knows he needs to improve, he’s said it in the media, I’ve talked to him.”

Khawaja said he remained on good terms with Langer despite his dropping out during the 2019 Ashes series, which was highlighted in a recent documentary about the wall.

“People have seen the Amazon test series… Uzzie is off the team because of Justin Langer – let me stop there, my relationship with Justin Langer is really good,” he said.

“I still talk to him, still text him to this day because we have a lot of respect for each other.

“People thought I was being dropped for standing up to him. It’s actually the opposite. I actually got closer – he got my respect and I got his respect because we had some really honest and open conversations.”