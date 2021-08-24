12 Days Until Purdue Football: Austin Burton & Jahvon Grigsby





Today we have two players, including a potential quarterback derby winner. Austin Burton – Grad Transfer Newton, Massachusetts (UCLA) 62, 210 pounds quarterback Projection 2021: potential starter If Burton wins the runway, his first start will come at Purdue against a known opponent. In his time at UCLA, he made one start…against Oregon State in 2019. He showed his versatility in that game, throwing 236 yards and rushing for another 64. That was his most extended playing time in three years at UCLA, but he graduated in three years before coming to Purdu. Burton didn’t play a single snap last season. He supported Aidan OConnell and Jack Plummer, but never got the chance to showcase his skills as a mobile quarterback. 247 had him as a 4-star high school QB, throwing 8900 yards and 87 touchdowns between Newton Mass South in Massachusetts and West Orange HS in Winter Park, Florida. Burton seems in the running to start at QB. He also has the potential to play a run or two as a change of pace. Given his fame with Oregon State (and the importance of winning that game) he could have a head start for the opener. Jahvon Grigsby – Fr. Baton Rouge, LA (Scotlandville Magnet HS) 511, 195 pounds Safety 2021 projection: Redshirt Grigsy is a new freshman who comes from Louisiana as a three-star recruit. He’s a decent pickup coming out of LSU’s own backyard, and LSU is a lot higher up the college football food chain than Purdue. His local news thinks he’s a bit of a late bloomer: I wake up in the morning. Take my calls and can’t talk. Let my brother and sister situate. More conversations. more zoom conversations. end the night. Repeat, said Grigsby. So sometimes people around you want to get offers before you do, and sometimes you feel like you’re better than them. I called my mother and I was angry. And as if I were 30 minutes later, the coach from Miami calls. Then the floodgates opened. Now he has received 16 offers since the beginning of 2020. Grigsby knows that his perfect school will have to accommodate both his brain and his braun. He’s the type of kid who will one day go to work for a Fortune 500 organization, making three, four or five times the money I now make as a high school football coach, said Scotlandville head coach Lester Ricard. He was a Michigan State flip with additional offers from Auburn, Indiana, Miami and Louisville.

