Sports
Girls tennis team Reading High ready for battle against Berk’s opponents | high school sports
Ashley Retana and her tennis teammates from Reading High dominated the United X League last spring.
Despite going undefeated and winning league titles in singles and doubles, the Red Knights still had a somewhat empty feeling.
Because the Reading School board decided to suspend the sport in the fall amid concerns over the coronavirus, the Red Knights never got a chance to learn how they matched up with their Berks County rivals.
“We wanted to see how we would stack up against other teams,” said junior Hallie Guerrero. “I think this time, now that we have some experience, we will do even better in the fall.”
Guerrero teamed up with Valeria Sanchez to win the doubles championship in the spring. Retana went undefeated and won the league’s singles championship.
Retana went 10-2 in singles as a freshman two years ago and was named to the All-Berks Team. But she doesn’t know how she would have fared against the best players in Berks last fall.
Instead, the Red Knights had to watch from the sidelines as Conrad Weiser captured his second straight Berks Girls Tennis League championship and Scouts freshman Emma Perkins won the singles title, then teamed up with Alex Pancu de Berks, District 3 Class 2A and PIAA Class 2A won. double championships.
The Red Knights had to wait until spring to take to the track against teams like Academy Park, Cheltenham and Chichester.
Reading High, with four strong veteran players who have completed the Reading Recreation Commission’s City of Reading Tennis program, looks set to challenge Conrad Weiser and Wyomissing for the Berks title this season.
“They are our biggest competition,” Retana said of Conrad Weiser. “That’s what drives us to be better. That drive to be the better team is what drives us to get better.”
The Red Knights, who open the season on Monday with a non-league match vs. McCaskey, also have Hailey Guerrero, Hallie’s twin sister, who hit No. 2 singles last spring. Retana and the Guerrero sisters are juniors and Sanchez is a sophomore, so the Red Knights are poised to be competitive in the coming seasons.
“I don’t think we would be here today without COR Tennis,” said Hailey Guerrero. “We’ve grown into a family. Thanks to COR, we can represent Reading High School. I think we’re ready to take on other teams in Berks.”
Hallie Guerrero and Sanchez played doubles all spring because of the three-singles, two-doubles, no-repeat format used by the United X League and Berks League. That format was used to shorten the time of matches due to concerns about COVID-19.
This fall during the regular season, the Berks League will return to five singles and two doubles games with players capable of competing in both singles and doubles.
“I like that format because anyone can play singles and then doubles,” said Retana.
The Red Knights also love to play against familiar opponents again to see how far they’ve progressed over the past two seasons.
in 2019, Reading High went 2-6 in the Berks I and 5-7 overall. That was a big step for a program that had only won one league game in the past five seasons and hasn’t had a winning season since 2013.
Now the Red Knights want to take the next step.
“I think we have a better chance this year because we have gained experience playing together,” said Sanchez. “I don’t think we’re that far behind them.”
