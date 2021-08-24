Jordan Spieth slogs to final round 79 at Northern Trust





Monday, Monday. I can’t trust that day, not with the Northern Trust, not if you’re Jordan Spieth. Arguably the recovery story of the year on the PGA Tour, Spieth bounced in all directions at the Northern Trust. He started with a 1-over-par 72, followed by a 9-under 62, and added another 72 on Saturday. But he took the championship’s “northern” directional reference to the next level during an unconventional Monday finish at Liberty National Golf Club. Please note that Spieth came in as one of the favorites in this opening stage of the FedExCup play-offs, following a win earlier this season after finishing second at the British Open. And after Thursday’s unremarkable 72, he came roaring into the fray with a 62, a round that even featured a rare double – back-to-back eagles at Nos. 5 and 6. But that wave was followed by another 72, then about nine inches of rain and a Sunday delay. Then came Monday’s final, which Spieth would just as soon forget. Unusual as Friday’s consecutive eagles were, the Texan may have been able to get over it during the broken final round by registering back-to-back triple bogeys. No, really, a Red Grange, a 7-7. In the end, 28-year-old Spieth shot a 79 with six bogeys, consecutive triple bogeys, four birdies and six pars as he made his way into the parking lot with a 79. He hit only six of 14 fairways, eight of 18 greens. It was his worst score since a second round 81 in the 2020 US Open. After bogeying on the first hole Monday, Spieth looked to get a foothold with pars on numbers 2 and 3, then birdied on the 4th to tie the score again on the day and 7-over for the week. But his ball-striking, green-hitting woes would continue. Spieth gave the birdie back with a bogey at number 5, then bogeyed on the par 3 seventh to fall back to 2-over for the round. A par at number 8 – his fourth consecutive “5” – was followed by a total blackout of the card. Spieth sent a drive wide to the left and splashed into the water to start the par-4 9th. After a fall in the rough, he did it again, hitting another in the water and recalling his 12th hole on Sunday at the 2016 Masters. Then another drop and his fifth shot hugged the green, 20 feet from the hole. The first putt missed and the two putt saddled Spieth with a triple bogey 7. He was 5 over in the round, still 2 down in the championship, but there was more where that came from. On the 10th, Spieth hit his drive on the far right and had to take a penalty. After the fall, the three-time major championship winner, who was second in the FedEx Cup standings coming to New York, threw himself back into the fairway. But his fourth shot went into a bunker on the right side of the green. Three swings later he had a second consecutive triple and was 8 left for the round. There was another bogey at 12, another at 15 and another at 18. In between there were three brides and finally a 79 that left him 1 left for the championship. His card was: 5-3-4-2-5-5-5-5-7 – 41, 7-3-5-4-2-5-3-4-5-38. The only thing missing was Peyton Manning screaming “Omaha” in the middle. That said, Spieth gets a chance to recover. He will advance to the BMW Championship in Caves Valley later this week. But with a faster-than-normal turnaround, he needs to quickly shake off the Monday blues.

