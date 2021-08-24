2021 Clemson Football Season Preview: Defense Line – Bresee, Murphy, Davis

The 2018 Clemson Tigers had one of the largest defenses in college football history. DE Clelin Ferrell led the team with 11.5 sacks and was selected 4th overall in the following NFL Draft. Austin Bryant, the other starting defensive end, added 8 sacks while playing through a torn pectoral muscle. In defensive tackle, starters Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence along with main reserve Albert Huggins gave the Tigers a mix of size, speed and power that even Alabama couldn’t handle.

That legendary group called the Power Rangers led Clemson to a perfect 15-0 season. Clemson has been trying to get back to that standard ever since. In 2019, they clearly took a step back as they replaced all five players mentioned above. Last year they seemed poised to return to their dominant ways, but it never fully materialized.

DT Tyler Davis was great, as expected, but missed parts of the season due to injury, especially the first our lady game. Defensive Purposes Justin Foster and Xavier Thomas both had COVID-related health issues holding them back. Some of the most consistent contributors were actual freshman DT Bryan Bresee and DE Myles Murphy. They each had 4 sacks, the most of any defensive linemen on the team. DE’s KJ Henry and Xavier Thomas each had 3.5 sacks.

Clemson, thanks to the scheming of defensive coordinator Brent Venables, still finished 5th in sacks per game (3.8). Linebacker Baylon Spector led the team by 4.5 sacks, while fellow linebacker Trenton Simpson added another 4.

There is reason to believe that Clemson’s 2021 defense will perform more like it did in 2018 than it has in the past two seasons:

maturity

Clemson returns all four starters from last season. Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy now have a year under their belts and look set for big seasons. Tyler Davis is entering his junior season and, having been held back by injuries last season, looks set to put together the kind of year that will make him a first-round NFL draft pick. KJ Henry returns for his fourth season and gets a chance to make up for his 5-star bill after high school.

Health

THE Xavier Thomas has reportedly dropped to 265 pounds. Coach Swinney said:

He’s in a great spot. He was 290 around this time last year and couldn’t run, couldn’t exercise. He was in a bad place. He had problems with COVID. He couldn’t train. Insulation. Then he got strep throat. It was just a really heavy, hard thing for him. He was so far behind physically and if you’re not where you want to be physically, it affects you mentally. It is a challenge. But it’s in a great spot. That (265 lbs) is exactly right… It’s an ideal place. He’s had a great summer… He’s been on a mission like a man… Excited for him and that whole group.

THE Justin Foster didn’t play at all last season and was planning to leave football because his recovery from COVID, which had been especially bad due to a pre-existing condition, didn’t go the way everyone had hoped. Fortunately, that has changed and with his improved health he came back on his decision to leave football.

Staff

Clemsons’ depth chart for the camp shows the line of defense as follows:

DE – Myles Murphy

or Xavier Thomas

or KJ Henry

DT – Bryan Bresee

Orhorhoro’s hands

DT – Tyler Davis

Tre Williams

or Darnell Jeffries

DE – Justin Foster

or Justin Mascolo

or Xavier Thomas

With both Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster now healthy, Clemsons depth at the defensive end goes from what was a weakness last season to a major strength. Transfers from defensive tackles Nyles Pinckney (Minnesota) and Jordan Williams (Virginia Tech) weaken some of the depth from the middle, but starters Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis are bonafide stars. Assuming they stay healthy, there should be enough rotational depth behind them.

This line of defense has the potential to get Clemson back in their dominant fashion from 2018 onwards. They will be tested early against Georgia’s always strong offensive line. September 4 can’t come here soon enough!

For more on this topic and a preview of Clemson quarterbacks and the season as a whole, watch this episode of the Clemson Pawcast in which I was a guest.