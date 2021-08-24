Ben Henry chosen as new Alpena High hockey coach | News, Sports, Jobs





ALPENA — Ben Henry’s travels have taken him quite a few places during his hockey career, but his career will come to an end this winter when he takes his place behind the bench at Alpena High School. Henry was announced Monday as the new coach of the Alpena hockey program, becoming only the fifth full-time coach in the program’s history. He succeeds Chris Limback, who stopped coaching this spring. “I am honored and excited to be the new high school hockey coach. I can’t wait to implement new techniques and bring passion into play,” Henry said in a press release. “I will strive to make hockey great in Alpena. This is where I started and it took me all over the world. I want that opportunity for our student athletes.” Henry, a graduate and former player of Alpena in 2011, played hockey for 15 years, the last three of which as a professional. After a successful career at Midland University in Nebraska, he spent three years in Sweden where he played for Hallefors IK hockey club and served as assistant captain. He played for Ockelbo HC in 2020, finishing his career with 32 games played and 51 runs scored. Henry played for Alpena as a sophomore during the 2008-09 season and then moved to Detroit to play on a U18 team. His hockey travels took him everywhere from Battle Creek to Detroit and Toledo to Montana, before signing with Midland in 2014 to participate in a brand new program under coach Jason Cirone. “We are delighted to have Coach Ben Henry leading our program,” said Jon Studley, Alpena’s athletic director in a press release. “Ben brings a lot of hockey development experience and a mixed form of American and Swedish hockey style. This was a very tough pool of candidates and Ben stood out in every round of the interviews. Ben has a vision of what he wants to do with the hockey program and where he can follow the program. We are delighted that Ben and his staff will lead us into the future.” Limback previously coached Alpena from 1994-2011, but returned to the program in 2017 and coached the Wildcats for four seasons. During that time, Alpena won two regional championships and a Big North Conference title. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

