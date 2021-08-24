Abuse of Set Top Boxes at the Olympics – Intellectual Property

In 2019, an amendment was made to Taiwan’s copyright law to combat set-top boxes and programs used for copyright infringement. A new clause (clause 8) has been added to the list in Article 87 that defines the activities that are considered copyright infringement by law:

Section 87(1)(8). Any person who intends to provide the public with access to publicly broadcast or transmitted copyright infringing content, and knowingly (a) offers to the public software that collects IP addresses of said infringing content , (b) instruct or assist the public to use the software, or establish the path for the public to access said software, or (c) manufacture, import or sell any equipment or device containing said software, is considered a copyright infringement, suppose he or she benefits from such behavior.” (author’s translation)

For more information about this change, please refer to our previous post here.

The IP community generally agrees that, despite this change, users of infringing set-top boxes are not considered copyright infringers. However, this theory does not allay the concerns of the general public, as the transmission of infringing content is, in a sense, triggered by a user’s order. This topic has cropped up again with the recent 2020 Summer Olympics.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Taiwanese athletes recorded the highest number of Olympic medals in Taiwan’s history, with outstanding performances in events such as weightlifting, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, archery, judo and karate. The national pride thus sparked a trend on social media to share selfies against live broadcasts where Taiwan’s athletes were medaling. This trend was further fueled by the time difference of just one hour between Taiwan and Japan, making the matches all the more accessible to the Taiwanese public. But as is so often the case, there was also a lot of embarrassing information revealed online along with so much excitement. For example, in a celebrity’s selfie, netizens noticed that the TV screen behind him not only showed Taiwan’s medal-winning moment, but also a striking news sticker that did not appear on the local station that was licensed to broadcast the Olympics. The celebrity immediately apologized and confessed to using a set-top box to watch the games.

According to media reports, copyright-infringing software is rarely found in these problematic set-top boxes; as such, it’s doubtful to say that these set-top boxes themselves are illegal. However, through indirect, less obvious means, users are led to download sites to load programs. Through these programs, the set-top boxes can be connected to platforms and receive unauthorized streaming videos from them. Unsurprisingly, most of these websites are located outside of Taiwan, meaning that local suppliers of these set-top boxes can only play a marginal role in this transnational copyright infringement. International cooperation, therefore, is necessary to combat such cross-border infringements.

In a public statement, Taiwan’s Intellectual Property Office (TIPO) reiterated that users who purchase illegal set-top boxes simply to watch videos are not infringing copyright. This, of course, refers to users who watch such videos privately, as viewing infringing content in public can cause other copyright issues (this situation may involve ‘public forwarding right’; for more information, see our previous post here).

Despite the difficulties in curbing user-side infringement, TIPO and the National Communications Commission (NCC, the government agency that regulates set-top boxes) nevertheless resort to moral persuasion by posting on social media to remind the public that just because a set-top box -top box has been approved by the NCC, does not mean that it cannot be misused to facilitate copyright infringement. At the same time, NCC is warning lawbreakers not to underestimate the Taiwanese government’s determination to fight copyright piracy linked to set-top boxes. As stipulated by the Copyright Act, infringement of Article 87.1.8 is punishable by imprisonment of up to two years and/or a fine of up to NT$500,000.

