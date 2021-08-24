Connect with us

Azeem Rafiq: It brings back a lot of pain to be around cricket people | Yorkshire

The third Test of an intriguing England-India series kicks off at Headingley on Wednesday, but a former Yorkshire player who won’t be watching is Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq, who was once the England Under-19 captain and whose allegations of institutional racism at the Yorkshire CCC sparked the long-delayed and still unpublished report on racism at the club, finds any memory of cricket too painful to touch. The moment of unity, which will be held before each test this summer to show solidarity against discrimination, will be particularly raw.

I’m with Michael Holding, I don’t know why it had to go away from taking the knee, he says, talking from Pakistan, where he is staying after a family loss. I think it’s pretty weird, I hope people out there [at Headingley] will find it awkward. I hope Sky will talk about this topic, I think it should be talked about in Headingley.

The club issued a deep apology to Rafiq last week after the report confirmed many of his claims. But what upsets him most is the clubs’ description of the allegations as inappropriate behavior and historical.

I felt a lot of frustration, anger, he says. I felt so lonely and disrespected by the statement. What I had tried to do was explain to the study how I got to the end point I was at, how isolated incidents piled up, how it made me feel the way I felt.

There are things that happened in my first spell, 10 years ago, but most of what it tipped for me was actually in my second spell, right up to the end actually. People talk about the race card, but actually I denied that the way I was treated was because of my religion, culture or color.

Rafiq has yet to receive a copy of the report and does not know if he will ever see the full version. Nor has the England and Wales Cricket Board, which wrote to Yorkshire on August 18, asked for a copy of the report and a timetable for publication.

Sadly Yorkshire has had ample opportunity, almost three years to the day I went there [non-executive director] Hanif Malik’s house and literally cried in his front room. It could have been easily resolved, all I was looking for was an acceptance and an apology, I was happy to move on and move on with my life.

Espn Cricinfo has reported that Rafiq was offered and turned down a significant amount in exchange for a nondisclosure agreement. Rafiq doesn’t talk about that but says: With me it was never about a big payout. Even if my emotions were hurt, I let it go for the sake of the case. A change came a few weeks ago when I found out that someone in that umbrella in Yorkshire is now being treated in a similar way.

At that point, I thought, why the hell am I giving opportunities to leadership that frankly doesn’t care? I personally spoke to the person directly, a first-hand conversation. That brought me into a new zone.

Does he think he has a future in the game? I have my level four coaching assessment in the winter, I don’t know if I want to complete it. In my level four interview I told them that when you play cricket professionally it should be the best time of your life. Right now, going through all of this, it’s really hard for me to want to get involved in the game in any capacity.

Let’s face it, no matter how hard I fight this, will I ever get a chance in the game? Probably not. Will I ever get a job in the game? Probably not. These are real-life consequences.

Rafiq has heard good things about the recently inaugurated Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton and has the utmost respect for some of the players, especially Joe Root, an excellent guy. But he has little faith in the rest of the club.

I just hope that the game, from the hierarchy above, will intervene, says Rafiq. My hope has never been with the people of Headingley, I no longer have any hope or expectation for people in that place. I’ve always thought it was wrong for Yorkshire to research Yorkshire, and Yorkshire to decide what everyone could see. I just hope the ECB means what they say about zero tolerance.

As a young boy I absolutely loved the game, loved the game, I got up at 4am to watch cricket. But last week I got the chance to play in America but I can’t bring myself to be around cricketers or cricket people because it brings back a lot of pain. I just want to end this, be the best father I can be, the best husband I can be, the best family man I can be.

