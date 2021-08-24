Young Kentwood squad strives for excellence – Crescent City Sports

When it comes to top Louisiana football programs, it doesn’t take long to get to Kentwood.

The Kangaroos have won nine state championships, fifth in Louisiana history, most recently in 2018 under current coach Jonathan Foster, who also won it all in 2015 in Kentwood.

In his 18 years at Kentwood, Foster was head coach for the past eight seasons.

Last year, the Kangaroos exited the Class 2A playoffs in the second round, slightly earlier than usual.

The 2021 Kentwood squad will be quite young, with 12 of the 22 expected starters as sophomores, along with four juniors and a freshman. Only five seniors are scheduled to earn starting positions.

Kentwood takes on Patterson this week at the St. Helena Jamboree at 6pm

We only have five seniors, but we have 40 kids, quite a number, Foster said. We have a great second class and a great freshman class. Hopefully it pays to act early. They just represent.

The quarterback is sophomore Eric Earl (5-11, 165).

Eric started one game last year and did well, Foster said. He has all the talent in the world. We just need to get him where the game slows down. When that happens, he becomes a dynamic player for us.

Senior running back Carmel Taylor (5-10, 175) returns after a very good season in which he rushed 176 times for 689 yards and caught 15 passes for 143 yards.

Carmel will be our go-to player on offense, Foster said. He can catch, he can run and he is also a 4.0 student.

In the wide receiver spot, junior Jermichael Carter (6-2, 190) returns after catching 34 passes for 476 yards last season. He is joined by junior Tyler Hookfin (6-1, 195) and sophomore Kevante Carter (5-7, 155) and Shemar Cooper (5-9, 160).

Jermichael is the only returning player, Foster said. He passes the eyeball test. We expect big things from him this year.

Up front, sophomore Edwin Wilson (6-3, 270) leads the way. Although he is young, Wilson is tall and talented. He is joined by sophomores Chris Gordon (5-10, 260) and Jay Smith (6-2, 255), along with seniors Shacobe Dyson (6-0, 240) and Rodell Zanders (5-10, 245).

We’ll start with two seniors and three sophomores, Foster said. Wilson is young, but he is big and a hard worker. He has a very bright future. This will be the biggest and most gifted line we’ve ever had since I’ve been here.

The line of defense consists of Dyson and Gordon, along with freshman Lamikal Callihan (5-11, 225), the younger brother of former Kentwood star Trey Palmer.

Lamikal started for us as an eighth-grader, Foster said. We have a lot of hope for him.

The linebacker level has a senior in Will Dunn (6-0, 185), junior Omarion Johnson (5-10, 200) and sophomore Tadarious Carter (5-8, 165) and Rickey Coleman (5-9, 160).

Carmel will play a linebacker along with Jemarcus Wilson, Foster said. We have one senior, but the position can contain multiple players. We’re trying to sort it out.

The secondary includes Jermichael Carter, Kevante Carter and Cooper, along with sophomore Tylan Brumfield (5-9, 155).

We have a lot of young guys in secondary who will play both ways, Foster said. Cooper started some games for us as a sophomore. Kevante will also be excellent. Brumfield will certainly play a lot and he is counted on.

The scheme has one major advantage.

Kentwood will go home seven out of ten games under the tank.

I could think of some home games to make up for last year, Foster said. We definitely like to play at home.

That includes the first three games of the season against Istrouma, Jewel Sumner and East Feliciana. The first road game is in Loranger with the last non-district game at home to Donaldsonville.

I feel great about the non-district schedule, Foster said. Istrouma has a great player. Sumner is a rivalry game just three or four miles from us. We know Donaldsonville is very talented. East Feliciana has a lot of speed. I think COVID has confused Loranger a bit, but Coach (Sam) Messina always does a good job and it’s going to be a tough game.

District 9-2A starts with home games against Independence and Varnado before the kangaroos travel to Pine. After a home game against St. Helena, Kentwood closes out the season with Amite.

We know Amite is Amite, Foster. Amite, St. Helena and Kentwood are the cream of the crop. Amite has a lot of talent back. Being from Amite, I like the atmosphere and the rivalry. Pine has young talent. It’s going to be another great competition.

If young players can develop over the course of the season, Kentwood can return to where they are used to, deep into the play-offs.

This sophomore class is one of the most talented groups we’ve ever had, Foster said. If we play well, we can make some noise. Because we are young, we know there will be mistakes. We have to learn on the run and not miss any games and improve as the season goes on. We look forward to the challenge.

As history dictates, Kentwood never sells short.

