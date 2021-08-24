Sports
Three-time SCCAL tennis champion Tallia Harper commits to Cal State Northridge – Santa Cruz Sentinel
SANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz High senior tennis talent Tallia Harper — winner of the past three Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League singles titles — has committed to NCAA Division I Cal State Northridge.
Harper will sign a National Letter of Intent in November and will serve as a preferred walk-on for the Matadors (7-6, 4-4), fifth in the Big West Conference last season, starting in 2022-23.
“I’m really excited about it,” Harper said. “It’s a chance to play a lot of really good girls. I don’t have that here regularly. That will help me immensely, with like-minded people around me.”
Harper hasn’t been tested much in high school. She has suffered two losses in the past three years, both at the Central Coast Section tournaments. She has not lost a set in the past two regular seasons and lost less than five games last season.
With a lack of teenage female talent in the area, Harper often plays Fred Charlebois, her coach and the tennis director of La Madrona Athletic Club in Santa Cruz, and matches Charlebois proposes against adult club members, mostly male.
Harper started the sport as a 6-year-old, training under Paul Kepler at Capitola Parks and Rec with the goal of becoming the next Serena Williams. Two years later, she teamed up with Charlebois and remained loyal to him and his instruction rather than playing academy tennis elsewhere in the Bay Area.
There was a downside to her loyalty.
“Santa Cruz has such a small tennis community,” said Charlebois. “If she lived in San Jose, she’d have a gazillion friends to practice and play with.”
Harper waited until her freshman year of high school to get more serious about training. She started strength training two years ago with significant results in her game.
“Her storage and return of storage are great weapons,” said Charlebois. And the force she can apply to the ball. She’s still growing in her consistency, but not many girls can hit the ball as hard as she can. She can hit the ball just as hard as any other professional player.”
Before school, Harper often comes to the track to run sprints.
“She has an amazing structure and drive,” says Kristin Harper, her mother. “Then she will have to do great things.”
Last summer, Harper was taken to Southern California to compete on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association circuit. In most tournament venues, Harper was able to make unofficial visits to several colleges she was interested in, including UC Riverside, Azusa Pacific, and Point Loma. She also watched Redlands and Portland State.
She immediately connected with Matadors coach Gary Victor and assistant James Ciuffo and became more impressed with the university after realizing that she majored in kinesiology. She also enjoyed her unofficial campus visit.
In September, she meets the team, which consists of six seniors, during an official visit. Six of the 11 athletes on the Matadors’ 2021-22 roster are foreign players.
Harper has been rated as a three-star recruit and ranked No. 60 in California for the class of 2022 by tennisrecruiting.net.
Victor did not offer Harper a place in the top six or financial aid, but told her the opportunity to achieve both was there. She believes playing more consistent opponents will improve her game and help her achieve both goals.
Charlebois believes Harper will continue her local dominance this season and take her game to the next level.
“The goal is not to lose anyone,” Charlebois said of games, sets and matches. “She has had some big wins in the last four months. She’s close to getting a big bump in her game.”
