What direction are the Nashville Predators going?





Tim Fuller-US TODAY Sports If there’s one thing regular readers of this author are aware of, it’s his distaste for the “mushy middle” in the NHL. From this perspective, there’s nothing worse than a team caught in competitive sluggishness, just good enough not to finish at the bottom of the league (and thereby take the best chances at the NHL’s No. 1 overall draft pick), and just bad enough not to make the playoffs or to falter quickly if they manage to qualify for the postseason. To that end: is it just me, or are the Nashville Predators not going anywhere anytime soon? I mean, I like Juuse Saros as much as anyone else, but who’s going to score for this team? They will just be decent, win 30 or 32 games and face the Carolina Hurricanes, the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs. Play Talking Heads”Once in a Lifetime’. The same as it once was. Ho-hum. The offensive lineup of the Predators for the coming year is hardly reminiscent of that of the Colorado Avalanche or Toronto Maple Leafs. Yes, they have a star in leftist Filip Forsberg, and yes, captain Roman Josi is a Roomba of clean, smart hockey. You just throw it on the surface and let its battery power do the rest. But beyond those two, there are true superstars — and if so, there are plenty — in Predators’ roster. I think you have to recognize that this Preds team – which scored 156 goals as a team last season, second worst in the Central Division, only to Detroit (127 GF) – will have to win a lot of low scoring games in 2021-22 , and will be leaned on Saros like never before. If he wobbles or is injured, Saros will have former Flames/Maple Leafs backup David Rittich as an understudy, and that should not be interpreted as a guarantee that he will thrive given the chance. He’s quite a netminder, but Rittich can’t be expected to take on a major burden. Nashville’s acclaimed Defense Corps still has capable personnel, such as Josi and the great Swede Mattias Ekholm, but there are far fewer above-average personnel in the ‘D’ Corps now than there were a few years ago. Overall, depth across the board is an issue for this team, and very few teams are lucky enough to dodge big bites of the injury bug. One or two major player injuries, and this team is passed by Dallas in the standings and is on the outside of the playoffs to look in. In a way, that’s a good thing: perhaps a clear indication of where the Predators are actually competing is an indication that is actively needed. Too many teams fall in love with their lineup in general, but this Nashville group is hard to fall in love with. There’s just no room for error in the maximum pay NHL, and the Preds’ window to winning slides down when teams around them move in the opposite direction. The time for patience has long since passed. Predators GM David Poile is one of the most cultured, statesmanlike figures in all of hockey. He’s gotten plenty of rope in Nashville, forgiving mistakes that many hockey guys have gotten far less of in other markets. This is not to say that Preds fans are gullible; on the contrary – I think they are loyal. I think there’s something very admirable about that. The problem for hockey aficionados like Poile is that for every smart move he makes — and he makes a lot of them — there’s a mistake, a design choice or trade that looks terrible in retrospect. Those are the ones that pile up to make any administration an eyesore. And while the Preds don’t risk falling into Buffalo Sabers territory, ask yourself this: Do you really see them embarking on a deep post-season run this year? If so, how many young Predators do you think will need to improve significantly to make it to that playoff? After a while you have to put the hope aside and start producing. And Nashville just hasn’t done that enough lately. Just good enough not to be the worst; just bad enough to have no legitimate Stanley Cup championship ambitions. The broth in the middle. That’s where the Predators are headed, and that’s a tricky situation to get yourself out of.

