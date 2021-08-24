Sports
White Sox vs. Blue Jays – Game Recap – August 23, 2021
TORONTO — Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking point on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday-evening.
Valera walked for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to start the inning. Valera finished in second on a wild third strike off Bo Bichette, moved to third base on a groundout and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernndez.
That was huge against one of the best closers in baseball, said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.
Tim Mayza (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the win, and Jordan Romano finished for his 12th save in 13 chances.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat out for the third straight game due to leg pain. Anderson could return on Tuesday, manager Tony LaRussa said.
Toronto ruined a strong performance by Chicago’s Lance Lynn, giving the White Sox their fourth loss in five games.
Lynn was left frustrated after allowing an tying goal from Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a 3-0 pitch with two outs and a runner in second place in the sixth, right after the White Sox opened the score.
That was stupid, Lynn said. There’s no other way to say it. I told Tony that when I walked in, it was all my responsibility. I tried to throw a ball and it ran back across the plate. It was never intended to throw a strike.
You can’t let Vladdy beat you there on a 3-0 pitch no matter what, Lynn added.
Seemingly upset on the 3-0 pitch, LaRussa was seen talking angrily to catcher Seby Zavala towards the end of the inning. However, LaRussa declined to discuss his reaction after the game.
It’s one of those situations where it’s right up front and anyone can decide what the comment would be if I decided to comment, but I’m not going to comment, LaRussa said.
The Blue Jays, who came in after losing seven of nine, improved to 9-14 in one-run games.
Lynn gave up one run and four hits in seven innings, but didn’t make the decision for the fifth consecutive start. The right-hander hasn’t won since a road win in Milwaukee on July 25.
Lynn lowered his ERA to 2.20 and reached the inning threshold he needed to qualify as AL leader in that category.
The White Sox opened the score with three straight hits off Blue Jays righthander Alek Manoah in the sixth, including an RBI-hit by outfielder Andrew Vaughn.
McGuire led off the bottom half with a double, but was thrown out trying to advance to third base on a Bichettes-grounder to second baseman Csar Hernndez. Bichette advanced on a ground ball and scored a single to the middle off Guerreros.
Manoah gave up one run and five hits in six innings.
NOT SO A-DERFUL
The White Sox are 13-20 in single-run games.
NEW PROTOCOLS COMING
Beginning Sept. 13, all fans 12 and older must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend Blue Jays games at Rogers Center, the team said Monday.
ELVIS HAS LEFT
Toronto released minor league RHP Elvis Luciano. Luciano became the first MLB player born in the 2000s when he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings against Detroit on March 31, 2019.
TRAINERS ROOM
Blue Jays: OR George Springer (sprained left knee) ran onto the field, punched into the cage and took live batting practice against RHP Joakim Soria (right middle finger). … INF Cavan Biggio will have his left arm examined after injuring his left shoulder while diving for a ball during a rehab game at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Biggio was placed on the injured list on August 3 due to a tightness in his back.
White Sox: With Anderson out, Danny Mendick started at the shortstop.
ROSTER MOVES
The Blue Jays recalled OF Josh Palacio from Triple-A Buffalo and chose LHP Kirby Snead for Triple-A.
NEXT ONE
Blue Jays RHP Jos Berros (8-6, 3.52) will face White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (9-6, 4.06) on Tuesday evening. Berrios is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA in his last three starts. He went 0-2 in three 2021 starts against the White Sox while at Minnesota.
