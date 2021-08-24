Ranji reboot and the Tendulkar Trophy | Cricket

Cricket rules do not provide for a bowler to take two wickets from one ball but domestic players have suffered a double blow with the rearranged calendar.

The Ranji Trophy has been postponed to next year, starting in January. With more groups (six against four) and fewer matches (five in the competition phase), the likely income of players decreases.

That’s cruel, because after the pandemic wiped out the season last year, many players are in acute financial distress. Instead of seeking help, they now stare at an even bleaker future. The generous handshake they expected turned out to be a concussion.

The core problem is financial insecurity. Cricketers have no jobs because companies and the government have stopped hiring. They are now almost entirely dependent on BCCI match fees. Players are only paid if they miss a game for any reason and the income drops to zero.

The obvious way out is annual commission contracts for the 1000 Ranji players, rescued from the financial ICU at a rough price of 150 million dollars. Is that huge money? Yes, but the BCCI makes a lot of money. The sponsorship/media rights of just two IPL games themselves are worth 150 crores and the IPL is a 60 match tournament. Also, the Ranji match fee should be increased to 2 lakh a game instead of the clumsy Currently 35,000 per day arrangement.

India’s domestic cricket is currently at a crossroads and sending conflicting signals. It has the banking power to get two international teams on the field at the same time.

But other issues are simmering beneath the surface, and Ranji must reboot to become more robust, player-friendly, and socially connected.

One issue concerns the new, mainly northeastern, teams that were allowed to field first-class teams. The retired CAG led by COA executed this and left a huge mess, convincingly proving that the self-proclaimed night watchman really was a number 11 batsman.

Principles of one state, one team and guaranteed first-class status are noble democratic values, but disastrous for cricket as it erodes its competitive base. The reality is that these new members are no better than city club teams. Two seasons ago, Milind Kumar scored 1331 runs from eight games with six hundred for Sikkim, averaging 121 to give the impression that he is the new Bradman. After that, he never played domestic cricket again. To even compare Milind’s runs to VVS Laxmans (who has the all-time record of 1415 runs from nine games, averaging 108) is very disrespectful.

It’s nobody’s job not to support new teams, spread cricket and embrace new territories and fans. But the way forward is for BCCI to oversee a development plan that will include infrastructure, coaching, tournaments and a local NE academy along the lines of the NCA. Then pick the top 50 talented cricketers and guide them through a High Performance trajectory by finding another Rahul Dravid.

After working with six state cricket clubs and interacting with respected professionals on the ground, two urgent reforms should be on BCCI’s list of priorities. One: stop pitch-doctoring and the blatant abuse of home advantage. There are scandalous instances where the state of the pitch is changed midway through a game night after a day of play by the local team. To prevent this, clever visiting team officials now slyly make videos of the field once the game is over.

Control of the field must be taken away from local associations and neutrality maintained to ensure a truly level playing field. BCCI appointed neutral trustees, heavy financial fines, run penalties, relegation to a lower group and suspension are possible solutions. A more radical step is to cancel the toss and give the first use to the visitors.

The other major threat is growing money for the selection industry, especially at the junior level. This sunrise sector is actually a bomb about to explode.

Each year, the BCCI gives each state a no-questions-asked gift check worth approximately 30 crores to run his business. This instant money transfer can become an irresistible temptation, a volatile cocktail of greed, corruption and mismanagement. It would be better if the BCCI links the money to a Common Minimum Cricket Program that prioritizes game development, player wellbeing, infrastructure, fan facilities and social engagement.

One suggestion is to adopt the corporate trend of giving a fixed part of the subsidy and linking the rest to a performance appraisal. States could be punished or rewarded according to whether they met the standards set by the BCCI.

Finally, what Ranji needs most is respect and solid financial incentives. The best players must be available to play and while getting top players is challenging due to international commitments, workload management, injuries, Covid bubbles and mental health issues, A-tours need to be rethought during Ranji. Removing 50 players (Team India plus A-team players) from the circuit undermines the quality and the impact is comparable to the damage inflicted if all the Khans decide to go on leave from Bollywood together.

Incidentally, Virat Kohli last played for Delhi in 2012, Rohit Sharma for Mumbai in 2015.

Prize money for Ranji winners (selection of 20) must match at least 7 crore, the same as what is paid to a centrally contracted A-plus category player. In addition, the top five Ranji batsmen/bowlers handed over 50 lakh bonuses, which is equivalent to a modest IPL contract.

Finally, choose an end of season All Star Ranji team playing Rest of India team for the Tendulkar trophy to celebrate the outstanding career of India’s greatest red ball player.

All of this may sound ambitious, but the BCCI president and secretary can pull it off through one video call.