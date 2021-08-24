Maryland Football Welcomes 9-Year-Old Callaghan Cal Taylor

The Maryland soccer team erupted into cheers when 9-year-old Callaghan Cal Taylor signed his official letter of intent. After officially putting pen to paper, Cal traded in his FEAR THE TURTLE shirt and red Maryland hat for a brand new No. 44 jersey and clean white M hat.

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley then sent Cal forward and they led the team in the Maryland Victory Song, a tradition the Terps normally save for after a win.

Everyone was so supportive and everyone we met, the coaching staff, players, all of them, just everyone just welcomed us with a hug and it’s just such a warm environment from above, said Shannon Taylor, Cals mother. It was just great. They really put me at ease.

On Sunday, August 22, Maryland Football officially added Cal to the team, but he had built relationships with players long before that. Cal was paired with the University of Maryland in 2019 through Team IMPACT, an organization that offers children ages five to 16 with severe and chronic illness the opportunity to mate with a collegiate athletic team. The overall results, as described by the program on its website, include that the participating child develops a sense of belonging, along with empowerment, normalization, health promotion and resilience.

It really feels great to have a lot of friends on the team, Cal said.

Cal has juvenile dermatomyositis, an autoimmune disease that affects the skin and muscles. To combat it, he takes some immunosuppressants, which means that with the COVID-19 pandemic, Cal has to be even more careful than an average kid.

He has been out of school for 18 months and Shannon predicts that he will not be able to return in person for at least a few more years. Team IMPACT has kept him safe while nurturing his relationship with the Maryland soccer team.

[The communication during the pandemic] was a connection with other people, at a time when, you know, everyone was hoping for a connection, Shannon said, expressing her gratitude for the program and organization over the years.

The University of Maryland has deep ties to Team IMPACT as the soccer team is just one of many in College Park who have had the opportunity to partner with these remarkable teammates. According to Josh Walker, Team IMPACT’s regional executive director for the Mid-Atlantic, Maryland is Team IMPACT’s top Division I partner. Athletics, women’s basketball, women’s soccer, men’s baseball, men’s lacrosse, and men’s soccer are all currently matched with children. Maryland men’s soccer and wrestling have also each graduated a Team IMPACT child, and in May 2021 Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans also joined Team IMPACT’s national board of directors.

We would try to build relationships with each school within the athletics department and then build relationships with coaches and teams so we can identify the right team, Walker said of matching kids with athletic programs. Once we’ve established that, there’s a training process that we go through with the team.

In 2015, the Maryland women’s basketball team drafted Ashlyn Barrett, who was then five, through this organization. As nearly six years have passed since Barrett joined the Terps, her relationships with Maryland basketball head coach Brenda Frese and the rest of the program remain strong. In the summer of 2020, Maryland women’s basketball tweeted a photo of her team Zoom and Barrett was one of the members of the call.

The bonds formed by Team IMPACT are not temporary, but are deep and meaningful, and Sunday it was Cals’ turn to officially join the Maryland family.

Before signing his letter of intent, Cal met a familiar face in wide receiver Brian Cobbs. Since Cal first began communicating with the team in 2019, Cobbs has been in touch with him and the wide receiver got the chance to tour Cal around the Jones-Hill House on Sunday.

[Cal has been] probably a bigger impact on my life than I’ve had on his, Cobbs said. But every time we interacted, every time he came to the University of Maryland, it was a great time.

Cobbs and Cal built what the wide receiver categorizes as a nice, pretty strong personal connection. In addition to attending the same elementary school, Cobbs described bonding with video games, playing Terps in the NFL, and playing baseball as kids.

After the duo reconnected in the lobby of the Jones-Hill House, Cobbs began his tour with Cal’s awards, honors and old uniforms. The wide receiver pointed out Maryland’s history behind the class business, and Cal asked what each trophy meant as he took in the culture of his upcoming future team.

Then they went to the weight room where Cal got a chance to try out some of the equipment. His clear favorite of the equipment was the treadmill as he bounced forward to use it again after getting off it and trying something different.

From there, they went to Cal’s favorite spot in the building: the indoor practice field.

Cobbs lined up on the 5-yard line and as Cal raced to the end zone, Cobbs stepped into the quarterback role, let the ball go and watched as Cal make the catch for the touchdown and get his party started. After jumping up and down and jabbing the ball, Cal ran on to the nearest camera and showed off his biggest gameday face under his mask.

Being able to do such small things, play a game with him and see the joy it brings him. I feel like hits like that come home to me and it’s a very special feeling, Cobbs said.

When they got to the locker room, Cal settled into the Cobbs vault while he looked around and took it all in before concluding his tour and heading to the main signing event.

When the Taylor family entered the auditorium, they were greeted by the entire Maryland football team who filled the seats and eagerly awaited the big moment. Before signing, Locksley explained to the team that he believes Cal is an exceptional example of dealing with adversity, a sentiment Shannon shares.

He always has a smile on his face no matter what happens in his life which is huge. He takes a lot of drugs that make him very sick and he will just go from being sick to running to play with a friend, Shannon said. He doesn’t really let anything get him down for a period of time. He just bounces back a bit and is able to make the most of any situation.

While this relationship between Cal and the team has been developing for years, this celebration was not the end but rather the beginning.

Your new teammates, your new family members, we are so excited to have you join our family, Locksley said as he prepared Cal for his signing. And, as I like to say, the best is for you, and I’d be right here with you.