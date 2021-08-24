Sports
Atlantic 10 Announces Preseason Hockey Poll & All-Conference Team – The Record Online
NEWPORT NEWS, VA The Atlantic 10 Conference has announced the poll of the preseason coaches and the preseason All-Conference team, and Lock Haven University luminary Jazmin Palma has been named after the All-Conference team of the preseason. The Bald Eagles were voted fifth out of eight in the preseason coaches poll.
VCU, the 2020-21 A-10 champions, received five out of eight first-place votes, earning the preseason favorite accolade. Eternal Powers Saint Josephs and Massachusetts rounded out the top three. Saint Josephs took one vote in first place and took the number 2 spot in the ranking with 53 points. UMass picked up two first-place votes and 50 points in total in the poll, pushing the Minutewomen to number three. Richmond checked in at number 4, one spot ahead of Lock Haven, as the Bald Eagles enter the season fifth in the preseason A-10 poll. Davidson, La Salle and Saint Louis rounded out the standings.
Palma earned the All-Conference honors in the spring after being named to the 2020-21 first team. In 2019, she also earned the first team recognition to go along with her 2019 A-10 Rookie of the Year honors.
Although it looked very different and was shorter than a normal fall season, Lock Haven and the Atlantic 10 held a 2020-21 hockey season last year, which was held in the spring. It ended with the Atlantic 10 tournament being held at the end of April. Despite the timing, lighting schedule and new look, the 2020-21 season has treated the Bald Eagles well.
Lock Haven certainly made the most of the special 2020-21 season and took full advantage of spring hockey. The culmination of the campaign was a conference playoff berth.
In July (2020), the Atlantic 10 Conference announced the postponement of all scheduled fall games in conference-sponsored sports and A-10 championships due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. That announcement included field hockey, but part of the announcement also included the league’s intentions to run a competitive fall sports schedule during the spring semester 2021, which is exactly what they did.
During the unique 2021 spring season, Lock Haven played five regular season games, all against A-10 opponents. LHU went 4-1 and picked up a few wins over nationally ranked conference powers. When the Bald Eagles defeated Massachusetts on March 25, UMass was ranked 20th nationally and Lock Haven then defeated the 19th Saint Josephs on April 10. The LHU’s only loss came on April 3, when Massachusetts slipped through Lock Haven, 2-1 in overtime in the two teams’ second meeting of the 2021 spring season.
Lock Havens 4-1 regular season record – with victories over Massachusetts and Saint Josephs – led the Bald Eagles to the regular season title in the 2020-21 A-10 North Division and No. 2 for the 2020-21 tournament .
Overall, LHU finished the 2020-21 season 4-2 after beating Saint Josephs in the A-10 semi-finals, 4-2.
The appearance of the 2020-21 Atlantic 10 Tournament marked Lock Haven’s second consecutive season in which the Bald Eagles reached the conference tournament. LHU’s 2019 A-10 semifinal appearance marked Lock Haven’s first A-10 tournament appearance since 2014.
Since Lock Haven joined the A-10 as an affiliate in 2010, Lock Haven has qualified for the A-10 postseason tournament five times.
The 2020-21 season also allowed Lock Haven to celebrate a milestone as it marked the 75th anniversary of the first hockey season in 1945-46.
This fall, LHU is relying on the return of four All-Conference players. Last year, standout goalkeeper Joaquina Orlandini joined Palma in the 2020-21 A-10 First Team. Both Martina Spagenberg and Anna May Barbusca enjoyed brilliant rookie campaigns last season. Spagenberg earned the All-Conference Second Team honors and both players were included in the A-10s All-Rookie squad.
Lock Haven will officially open the season at home on Friday, August 27. The Bald Eagles will host Long Island in non-conference action at 3 p.m. It will be the first of back-to-back home games for LHU to start the season, and LHU will play a total of nine home games during the fall 2021 season. Last year, Lock Haven was 2-1 at home in the special, but shortened, spring semester season. 2021. In 2019, Lock Haven was 6-4 on the home field.
In total, LHU is slated to play 17 regular season games during the 2021 season. Lock Havens’ first road test comes in Colgate on Sunday, September 5, and Bald Eagles’ first A-10 game comes in six games on September 17 at home against VCU. . As is today’s schedule, the Bald Eagles will close out the fall 2021 season with a four-game homestand from October 15 to October 30 vs. Richmond, Sacred Heart, Davidson and Massachusetts.
The full 2021 LHU field hockey schedule is available on GoLHU.com.
2021 Preseason Atlantic 10 Field Hockey Coaches Poll – –
*(points; votes for first place)
1. VCU (58 points; 5)
2. Saint Joseph (53 pts.; 1)
3. Massachusetts (50 points; 2)
4. Richmond (44 points)
5. Sluishaven (34 pts.)
6. Davidson (21 points)
7. La Salle (18 points)
8. Saint Louis (10 pts.)
2021 Preseason Atlantic 10 Field Hockey All-Conference Team – –
Jess Beech, Massachusetts
Georgie McTear, Massachusetts
Steffie Bongers, Richmond
Katy Benton, Saint Josephs
Anna Miller, Saint Josephs
Sasha Elliott, VCU (GK)
Litiana Field, VCU
Bridget McCormick, VCU
Maite Sturm, VCU
Janne Wetzel, VCU
Jazmin Palma, Lock Haven
