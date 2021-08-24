Mike Zimmer Gives Vikings Fans Another Reason To Hate The Saints





Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is not a fan of how the New Orleans Saints played at the end of their game last season. In recent years, the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints have undoubtedly had some memorable encounters. Since the 2017 season, the Vikings and saints faced each other five times, including two games in the playoffs. Minnesota was able to dramatically win both post-season confrontations and they also came away with a win when they faced New Orleans in the 2017 regular season opener. Last year, the Vikings headed out for a Christmas Day game against the Saints. Unfortunately, Minnesota’s Christmas was finally spoiled when New Orleans left the field that day with a 52-33 win. Mike Zimmer thinks the New Orleans Saints topped the score against the Minnesota Vikings last season For those who may not remember, the Vikings were just four points behind the Saints entering the fourth quarter of their matchup last season. But then New Orleans walked away with the game in the last 15 minutes, beating Minnesota 21-6. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer recently told NBC Sports’ Peter King that he believes the Saints the score went up in their game from last year. Especially since the New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees was still pitching the football with less than three minutes left in the game when the Saints had a 12-point lead. Yes, the Vikings were creamed off by the Saints last season. But would anyone really be surprised as the New Orleans head coach? Sean Payton had his team kept their foot on the gas the entire game? Especially against a franchise that has crushed the Saints’ dreams on two of their last three trips to the playoffs. Despite New Orleans not even being in the NFC North, most Minnesota fans despise the team led by Payton. This disdain for the Saints can be traced back to the 2009 NFC Championship when New Orleans deliberately tried to end the career of the former Vikings quarterback Brett Favrec. Minnesota’s defense was pretty bad last season, so it’s possible the Saints didn’t score against the Vikings last year. But then again, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if New Orleans actually took the score, given that Payton isn’t exactly known for excellence in sportsmanship.

