Special Kashmir Cricket Player Makes International Debut – Kashmir Observer
Through Firdous Parray
ANANTNAG: Feroz Ahmad Ganie, 30, a native of Panjpora, Sangam (Bijbehara) in the Anantnag district of South Kashmirs, has been selected for the Indian Disabled Cricket Team (IDCT) for the upcoming international series against Bangladesh.
Ganie was singled out by the selectors after his outstanding performance at the recently concluded 4-day probable cricket selection camp in Hyderabad organized by the Board of Disabled Cricket Association (BDCA).
I got a call from IDCT for trails to be held in Hyderabad from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8 and I did well in that, and later when the team was announced I was on the list, said the cheering Ganie.
Ganie was interested in sports from childhood, especially cricket. He spent most of his days on the cricket pitch with his friends and peers.
But in 2014, something unfortunate happened to Ganie: he encountered an accident while traveling in his car. Fortunately, he survived the accident, but his right foot was badly injured. After several operations, he was able to walk again, but with a limp.
At that moment, Ganie, now a very gifted man, thought his world, his desires, and his goals were over. But fate had other plans for Ganie!
I was bedridden at home for almost two years. I lost all hope of playing cricket again, Ganie said. But with the support of his family and friends, he was able to get back up and play cricket.
This accident was a turning point in his career and he calls it a blessing in disguise.
Should I call it my bad luck or a blessing, this accident gave me the chance to play on the J&Ks handicapped cricket team, said Ganie.
Through the guidance of one of his benefactors, he learned about J&K’s handicapped cricket team, and after contacting them, there was no turning back for Ganie.
It was in 2016 that he represented J&K handicapped cricket team in Jharkhand for the first time, overwhelming his opponents with both his bat and his ball.
Team J&K played well and reached the semi-finals for the first time. I played three games and won two Man of the Match awards, Ganie recalls.
He was called to Bangalore for IPL examinations but was not selected due to his foot injuries. After that he played many national tournaments.
Because of this, I finally understood what my goal was (that is, playing at an international level), he said.
He started playing cricket from his home country and then Kashmir Sports Bijbehara (KSB) selected him in their team. Ganie says he had all the support from family, friends and teammates, and that he had to work hard to get here.
In Kashmir, there are no separate tournaments or competitions for disabled cricketers. So I used to only play in normal district and club cricket tournaments, he said.
In the Kashmir-based leagues, he played through KSB in South Kashmir and United International Sports (UIS) in North Kashmir.
Ganie gives credit for his success to his sponsors UIS and KSB.
I received no support from the sports club and used to play out of state at my own expense. But yes, my sponsors have supported me from the beginning and are supporting me even today, he said.
Ganie wants the government to provide platforms and organize cricket competitions for disabled cricketers. We would produce many good cricketers who can play at a higher level, he said.
Always stay mentally fit and don’t think we are weak, suggests Ganie for the disabled athletes.
Because you can’t do anything if you’re mentally retarded, he said.
In addition to Ganie, another specially disabled cricketer, Nayeem Ahmad Malla, a resident of Aarath village in Budgam district and a scarf salesman by trade, was selected for the Indian cricket team to play in the international series against Bangladesh.
The series is scheduled for September 12.
