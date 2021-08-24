Five ways 2021 will be the year of the national championship

Oklahoma’s football programming ranks fourth all-time with seven national championships in what is considered the modern era of college football (World War II end to the present).

But the Sooners haven’t added a national championship trophy to the trophy cabinet at the Barry Switzer Center in 21 years.

OU has come close a number of times over the past two decades, but failed to finish the job. Bob Stoops teams played in three BCS National Championship games in the eight years following the 2000 National Championship season, but came up short on all three, and Lincoln Riley made it to three College Football Playoffs in his four seasons as head coach, but never made it past the first game.

That’s six times since 2000 the Sooners have been in a position to play for and win a new national crown. Almost any school in the country not called Alabama, Clemson, or Ohio State would do anything to be in that position. The problem is, no one remembers who finishes second, third, or fourth. It is the national champion who gets all the attention and the historical citations.

Oklahoma is in the top four of nearly all college football preseason publications in 2021, and preseason media polls and various national sources have found the Sooners No. 1 or 2 to kick off the 2021 season, including a No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press Preseason Top-25 poll released this week.

Of course, no team has ever won a national championship without playing a game, and we all know it’s not how you start that counts, but how you finish.

A number of college football pundits and suppliers of the future have said the 2021 Oklahoma team is Riley’s best chance yet to finally get over the hump and bag that elusive eighth national crown. At the same time, there are still some critics who admit the Sooners will be good again, but argue that OU doesn’t yet have the completeness needed to take down a SEC, ACC or Big Ten champion.

Granted, the recent Sooners history is the baggage Oklahoma must carry until proven otherwise. What follows are the five reasons we believe the 2021 edition of OU football will finally bring home the bacon this season in the form of an eighth national championship. And, ironically, after a 21-year absence, the last team standing.