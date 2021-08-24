Church Street tennis courts to return

The Norma Chase tennis courts on Church Street in Tisbury have no nets besides leaves on the court with grass poking through the clay. The courts will return in the future after some refurbishments, but for the second summer in a row no tennis has been played on them.

In May 2020, the future of the courts became the focus of a select board meeting. When city officials last spoke publicly about the courts, they were confronted by an angry Zoom mob who feared the courts would be turned into a parking lot. Instead, city leaders pledged to preserve and improve the courts.

Carolyn Wallis, a member of the Open Space and Recreation Committee, said the select council has passed the matter on to the then newly formed committee to make a recommendation. Wallis recalled the concerns expressed by the tennis court neighbors and the tennis community about their possible departure.

This was a special place, Wallis said. The courts are located in a historic part of Tisbury and have been with the town for many years, adding a certain charm to the area.

Following that meeting in 2020, the committee conducted a survey of the public parks and spaces in Tisbury, including the courts. The survey asked what was already working, what needed to be improved and what people thought of these locations. There was a lot of support to stay [Church Street] tennis courts, Wallis said. There were no positives [from those surveyed] because it is a parking lot.

After assessing the opinion of the residents of Tisbury, the committee advised the selected council to retain the courts, which was approved. The committee then drew up the Open Space and Recreation Plan, which is needed to obtain government funding for projects. The committee has also applied for WHO funding for both the courts and the existing parking lot. According to Kirk Metell, director of the Tisbury Department of Public Works, Tisbury will use $250,000 of the CPA funding to renovate the tennis courts.

The renovations require replacing the clay and expanding the runways. The clay is now run thin, so the lanes have hard surfaces. Currently the fence is very close to where the nets would be and is smaller than the prescribed size. The parking lot will also be expanded. Wallis said the way the parking lot is set up now is inefficient. It will be a one-way parking lot, increase the number of parking spaces from 14 to 20 and have parking spaces for disabled people. Wallis said to see well whether overnight parking will be allowed or not.

Wallis also said the benches need to be replaced.

Hopefully that will happen next summer, Wallis said. We don’t have a timetable yet.

It has been two summers since the courts have been properly opened to the public. In 2020, the courts were closed due to COVID. The wait between city meetings to get funding approval has also dragged on the reopening process. The DPW has put up a sign on the Church Street tennis courts recommending the Lake Street courts to those who want to play.

Wallis said there will be a fee for using the courts, although rates have not yet been set. Every public tennis court on the island has a fee. Wallis believes that these fees should be sufficient to support the weekly maintenance of Church Street courts.

We as a committee think it’s a great opportunity to have a top-notch tennis option and facility in the city. It’s also close to Tisbury School, so I was hoping there might be some junior tennis or something going on, Wallis said. Tennis is a popular sport on the island and Wallis hopes the completed courses can attract young local talent to the sport with the option of clinics from places such as West Chop Club.

The next step for the city is to request quotes and award a contract for the construction of the courts and the parking lot. Wallis said it hasn’t been announced yet, but a timetable should be clearer once a company is decided. It’s a busy time for tennis court contractors right now, Wallis said. Many people like to play tennis.