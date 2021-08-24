Ramming Depth Chart: Darrell Henderson Leaving Practice With a Thumb Injury





Update: Henderson’s injury is not considered serious and he is expected to be ready for week 1. In any case, Sean McVay would not play against Henderson in the final game of the preseason. #Rams RB Darrell Henderson, who left training early with a thumb injury, was not seriously injured, a source said. Just a minor sprain. Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021 LA Rams running back Darrell Henderson left practice on Monday with a reported thumb injury and did not return. Rams head coach Sean McVay had no further updates on Hendersons’ status or whether he would miss a key moment due to the injury. Henderson is the third LA to bounce back with a reported injury this year, with the first two Cam Akers and Raymond Calais both out all season. Such a timeline for Henderson seems highly unlikely due to a thumb injury, but any issues with running back position at this point should be of concern to the Rams. #Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. left practice today with a thumb injury. He did not return to practice and the seriousness is unclear at this time. LA has been plagued with injuries in the RB position with Cam Akers (Achilles) and Raymond Calais (foot) going down this season. Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 23, 2021 Henderson is the only active roster returner to ever make an offensive snap in the NFL. Backup Xavier Jones is in his second year after being an undrafted free agent in 2020, Jake Funk was a seventh-round Maryland this year and Otis Anderson, Jr. was an undrafted free agent of UCF. The Rams haven’t added a running back since Anderson’s arrival, but it now seems inevitable, even if Henderson is done in Week 1. His injury news or any potential injury to him leaves LA thinner at the position than perhaps any team in the league, and it’s not like McVays’ offensive game plan doesn’t rely on a strong running game or a talented running back . Things were at their best with Todd Gurley in 2017-2018 and with Akers in the 2020 stretch run. McVay previously said the team had not yet decided whether to sign a running back, and that was only with the knowledge that Akers and Calais were out. Sean McVay says the Rams have not yet decided whether to sign a new RB or ride with Xavier Jones & Jake Funk as backups with Akers & Calais out: “We’re still figuring that all out. have a little time. I was happy with both guys (last weekend).” pic.twitter.com/CHGr86kyrY Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 24, 2021

