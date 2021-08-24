NEWPORT SIDE LIFT ISLE OF WIGHT SENIOR CRICKET CUP – Island Echo





Newport won the Isle of Wight Senior Cricket Cup on Saturday by 93 runs in less than ideal conditions at Shanklin & Godshill Cricket Club. The county town won the toss and captain Tom Dye chose to bat due to the drizzle and cloud cover. Ash Brett – who has found some good form with the bat this season, including his first hundred for the club – opened up with pinch hitter Aaron Hartup. Hartup dropped out early due to a fantastic delivery by Nathan Proud. Gareth Bricknell started well but was fired when his loose shot was caught well by Dave Neal from Proud for 11. Article continues below this ad Ryan Young came in as man-of-the-match, Ryan Young at 4. His aggressive style put Northwood out of the game as he teamed up with Brett – who fell after a decent catch from Roberts for a respectable 38 – and captain Tom Dye , who effortlessly hit for his 36 before getting a questionable lbw decision. Young then increased the run rate and hit many boundaries before Witham took his wicket for a fine knock of 81. Louis Payne (12), Mike Herbert (4) and Cam Beale (5) then backed veteran Kev Winchcombe, whose vital 33 runs saw Newport shoot to 250 by the end of the innings. Newport’s tail was excellently mopped with a hat-trick and 5 wicket haul for Northwood’s Nathan Proud. Newport opening bowlers Louis Payne and Ash Brett started well with Payne taking the wicket from Boulter (7) which was caught behind Winchcombe. The prized wicket was that of Northwood’s new recruit Andy Harris, who again showed his class early on until a fine bit of bowling by Ash Brett held him captive for 18 lbw. The Newport bowlers’ choice was Aaron Hartup, who secured the wickets of Whitham, Proud and Griffiths. Some fantastic fielding from young Bradley Salmon supported Newports’ tight bowling. Liam Roberts then frustrated the Newport bowlers before Bricknell sent him on his way for 26. Article continues below this ad Younger Cam Beale showed his maturity with his slow left arm picking up the dangerous Dave Neal and Captain Ben Baker. Harry Cameron also got into action, taking Martin Richards wicket with a good catch in Payne’s trench. A fine 10th wicket score of 44 thanks to a great hit by A Hamilton (40 no) brought Northwood to a more respectable score of 157 before Bricknell caught and bowled Reed to seal the win for Newport. The man-of-the-match award was awarded to Newports Ryan Young for his fantastic 81 knock. Newports Skipper Tom Dye dedicated the win to Newport legend Keith Mitchell, who currently has health problems. Article continues below this ad Report compiled with the kind assistance of Gareth Bricknell

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.islandecho.co.uk/newport-side-lift-isle-of-wight-senior-cricket-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos