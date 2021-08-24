2021 Fordham Football The Offensive Line





Meet Fordham's 2021 offensive line

Bronx, NY – We continue our position breakdown of the 2021 Fordham Football Rams today with a look at the offensive line. Like the running backs and wide receivers, the Rams have a lot of quality and experience on the offensive line, returning not one, but two All-Patriot League rosters from the first-team season as senior captain. Nick Zakelj and senior Phil Saleh . Zakelj, a three-year starter in left tackle, was named to the First Team All-Patriot League last spring, as well as Academic All-Patriot League and CoSIDA Academic All-District. He helped the Fordham offense lead the Patriot League and ranked 17th in the NCAA FCS, averaging 31.7 points per game. Saleh, a two-year starter at the center, was a First Team All-Patriot League pick last spring after taking Second Team All-League honors in 2019. Other returning starters are seniors Austin Glazier , juniors John Powerful , Lucas Doors , Nolan Aloia , and Ryan Joyce . Glazier started all 12 games on the offensive line as a sophomore in 2019, starting with eight on right tackle and four on right guard, while Potente started all three spring games at right guard to help the Fordham offense advance the League. lead and finish 14th in the NCAA FCS in total offense (433.3 yards/game). Portes, who did not play in the spring, started all 12 games as a freshman on the left hat in 2019, while Aloia started all three games in the right tackle for the Rams in the spring. Joyce started all three games on the left hat for the spring as the Rams led the Patriot League and finished sixth in the NCAA FCS in passing offense (349.7 yards/game). Other returnees are seniors Gabriel Jacques , Kyle Rinsky , Fox Fay and Aidan McCarty , junior Wyatt Klawiter and sophomore Patrick Barr . Jacques played in two games in the spring and acted as a backup center, while Rinsky also appeared on the offensive line in two games in the spring as a backup to the left hat. Fay saw his first varsity action on the line last spring after moving to the offensive line after starting the 2018 season as a tight end, while McCarty has seen limited action on the offensive line following William & Mary’s move. Klawiter appeared in two games on the offensive line in the spring, serving as a backup to right tackle, while Barr, who saw no action as a freshman, was named offensive lineman of the year at Montclair High School in 2019. Newcomers to the offensive line include: Hank Perry and David Evboenya . Perry is a graduate of Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he was a two-year starter for the Eagles. Evbomenya was an honorable mention All-State selection at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia.

