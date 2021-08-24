Kamau Murray wants to change the world by sharing his love for tennis

Kamau Murray is President/CEO of XS Tennis Village and launched his Tennis.com Podcast (Photo by … [+] Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Since a kid growing up on the south side of Chicago, Kamau Murray knew his fate was tied to the game of tennis.

After being a successful amateur and collegiate tennis player, the Florida A&M graduate began a career in corporate America as a pharmaceutical salesperson. He came back to his hometown to found XS and Education Tennis, a program aimed at underprivileged youth in Chicago, where Taylor Townsend was one of Murray’s first five players on the program. Murray’s vision has grown tremendously as XS Tennis is now housed in a $16 million dollar facility, one of the largest indoor and outdoor tennis facilities in the United States.

Notably, he coached Stephens to her first Grand Slam title at the 2017 US Open and the following year, Stephens won the prestigious Miami Open and came in second at the French Open.

Murray believes he can help change the world with his love of tennis.

I spoke to Kamau and we talked about creating equality in tennis, coaching Sloane Stephens to a grand slam victory, creating the Chicago Tennis Festival and his Tennis.com podcast.

Grove: Who first introduced you to tennis?

Murray: I fell in love with the game when I was probably 12, but for the first five years you had to drag me to the tennis court. It wasn’t something I was very proud of being from my neighborhood. Everyone thought, why don’t I play basketball? It only became a passion of mine when I got good enough to take home trophies. At that point I thought the neighborhood respected what I did because whatever you do when you’re a winner, the neighborhood respects you. It was then that I developed the confidence and ability to speak and share what my gift was.

My godfather, Reggie Williams, was a retired police officer and he and his friends played at nearby Jesse Owens Park. When my mom was struggling to find a place to accommodate me for the summer because all the camps were full, my godfather said, Drop him off on 87th and Jefferson at this tennis camp and since it’s outside, it’s not full. So that’s how I really got into the game. It was just convenient babysitting and then a referral from my godfather. So I credit him for that.

Grove: Is it true that you went to high school with former tennis player Katrina Adams and former NBA player Quentin Richardson?

Murray: Katrina Adams is older than me, but you know, we grew up playing at the same South Side tennis club. She went to Whitney Young High School with me and Quentin. Me and Quentin were best friends in high school. Same class, same department, we were just together all the time.

Grove: So he can play tennis and you can hoop?

Murray: He absolutely cannot play tennis. I can play basketball better than he can play tennis. I played basketball until I was 15. I was on the YMCA traveling team and when I got to Whitney Young I actually planned to try the team out and made the freshman squad. All the good freshmen like Q, Dennis Gates and Cordell Henry were on the varsity. So I was like, I’ll let them have it. We can be guys and not be on the same team. So I played all the way to high school and then, you know, Whitney Young was state champion. They won the state championship for a year and I wouldn’t play on that team. Everyone on that team got a full scholarship and was 66 plus.

Grove: You went on to play and coach at Florida A&M before entering the corporate world. How was the transition from the corporate American to coaching Taylor Townsend and then Sloan Stephens?

Murray: When I graduated from Florida A&M, I went to work full time for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in New York City and then I came back to Chicago around 2005 and started XS Tennis in the park. We ended up having a bunch of kids who received college scholarships and were one of the few blacks in space to travel to national tournaments. So when you do something like that, being one of the few blacks in the game, the nation hears about it.

Taylor Townsend was one of the first players I coached. When I quit, I got a call from Sloane Stephen’s mom to work with her temporarily. She wanted me to take her to the Luxembourg Open. We actually lost in the first round, so I didn’t think I was going to get a call back. Then they asked me to come to LA to practice with her. One thing led to another and at the end of that year we made it official and we’ve been going strong ever since. We have developed a good player-coach relationship, a good friendship, we are like family at the moment and we clearly had a lot of success together. Tennis isn’t a team sport, so when you have that kind of success, it’s a lot of one-on-one and it’s forging a relationship. That’s forever. It’s like Jay-Z said, I’m forever a play.

That was a great, great time to be the only black coach in pro tennis and the third black coach to coach a player to a Grand Slam title, then the Miami Open title and the ATP Masters 1000. It was a good opportunity to send a message that black people in space can play. It also showed that when Sloane won the US Open, every Black Grand Slam champion had a black coach. Venus and Serena had their father Richard and Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe had Walter Johnson. It showed the value in the translation that the player feels comfortable speaking freely, being himself and not having to pay attention to his words. For the player, it makes a difference in how they compete and how they play.

Grove: Tell us about your vision for creating the Chicago Tennis Festival?

Murray: Back when I was a kid there was a tournament in Chicago called Virginia Slims and it was held at the UIC Pavilion. Martina Navratilova, Pam Shriver and Zina Garrison would all play there. It was a prominent stop on the tour, but selling cigarettes to women became taboo. So when Virginia Slims was no longer the sponsor, the tournament became the Ameritech Cup for a while. Ameritech was bought by SBC, and boom, the tournament ended.

So there was a drought of 25 years and I knew the value of a young black boy who could see it. We see Michael Jordan, we see Derrick Rose, we see Antoine Walker, and we see Quentin Richardson. There are many basketball players in the city, but there is not much tennis in the city. You don’t see Serena and Venus. So my goal in starting the Foundation was also to bring tennis and present it to them so they can really see what it looks like and fall in love with it. I had the opportunity as a child. Got a kiss from Robin Givens on the cheek here when she was watching the tournament here!

So the goal of the festival was to bring pro tennis back to Chicago, specifically to the South Side, so that our kids can participate, be ball kids and get up close and personal. It’s a gift to the city. By coaching on tour and having good relationships with people and they respect me not only as a coach but also as a businessman, it opened up the opportunity to bring a global event to the city.

The next challenge is how we can help tennis grow, because in America, tennis still has a huge growth opportunity. It’s not as big as basketball, football or baseball. Did you know that nine of the top 10 highest paid female athletes play tennis? This should be the number one sport for girls in America. There are 5000 scholarships available for girls. This should be the number one sport for girls. So even if we’re just looking at that aspect, there’s a huge opportunity.

Grove: Tell me how you came up with the concept for the Tennis.com podcast?

Ever since I started doing the Tennis.com podcast, it’s been a seed in my mind. From the first episode I did for Tennis.com, I knew I wanted to have my own podcast. So I started plotting things here and there in my mind, eventually I put pen to paper and got the wheels spinning, and here I am!

Grove: What do you want your listeners to get out of the podcast?

Murray: Doing the podcast for Tennis.com really made me think about how much I love having an outlet to just talk about the ins and outs of tennis. As someone whose life essentially revolves around the sport, there are many thoughts and opinions about it that have accumulated in my head over time, and since it is a passion of mine, it gives me great joy to just be able to sit down and put those thoughts down there. I also really wanted to find a way to bring tennis to the forefront of people when they think of sports, just like football and basketball. I think having more podcasts devoted to tennis helps that, and I’d love to see tennis become just as ubiquitous in that regard.