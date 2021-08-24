Sports
Kamau Murray wants to change the world by sharing his love for tennis
Since a kid growing up on the south side of Chicago, Kamau Murray knew his fate was tied to the game of tennis.
After being a successful amateur and collegiate tennis player, the Florida A&M graduate began a career in corporate America as a pharmaceutical salesperson. He came back to his hometown to found XS and Education Tennis, a program aimed at underprivileged youth in Chicago, where Taylor Townsend was one of Murray’s first five players on the program. Murray’s vision has grown tremendously as XS Tennis is now housed in a $16 million dollar facility, one of the largest indoor and outdoor tennis facilities in the United States.
Notably, he coached Stephens to her first Grand Slam title at the 2017 US Open and the following year, Stephens won the prestigious Miami Open and came in second at the French Open.
Murray believes he can help change the world with his love of tennis.
I spoke to Kamau and we talked about creating equality in tennis, coaching Sloane Stephens to a grand slam victory, creating the Chicago Tennis Festival and his Tennis.com podcast.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Grove: Who first introduced you to tennis?
Murray: I fell in love with the game when I was probably 12, but for the first five years you had to drag me to the tennis court. It wasn’t something I was very proud of being from my neighborhood. Everyone thought, why don’t I play basketball? It only became a passion of mine when I got good enough to take home trophies. At that point I thought the neighborhood respected what I did because whatever you do when you’re a winner, the neighborhood respects you. It was then that I developed the confidence and ability to speak and share what my gift was.
My godfather, Reggie Williams, was a retired police officer and he and his friends played at nearby Jesse Owens Park. When my mom was struggling to find a place to accommodate me for the summer because all the camps were full, my godfather said, Drop him off on 87th and Jefferson at this tennis camp and since it’s outside, it’s not full. So that’s how I really got into the game. It was just convenient babysitting and then a referral from my godfather. So I credit him for that.
Grove: Is it true that you went to high school with former tennis player Katrina Adams and former NBA player Quentin Richardson?
Murray: Katrina Adams is older than me, but you know, we grew up playing at the same South Side tennis club. She went to Whitney Young High School with me and Quentin. Me and Quentin were best friends in high school. Same class, same department, we were just together all the time.
Grove: So he can play tennis and you can hoop?
Murray: He absolutely cannot play tennis. I can play basketball better than he can play tennis. I played basketball until I was 15. I was on the YMCA traveling team and when I got to Whitney Young I actually planned to try the team out and made the freshman squad. All the good freshmen like Q, Dennis Gates and Cordell Henry were on the varsity. So I was like, I’ll let them have it. We can be guys and not be on the same team. So I played all the way to high school and then, you know, Whitney Young was state champion. They won the state championship for a year and I wouldn’t play on that team. Everyone on that team got a full scholarship and was 66 plus.
Grove: You went on to play and coach at Florida A&M before entering the corporate world. How was the transition from the corporate American to coaching Taylor Townsend and then Sloan Stephens?
Murray: When I graduated from Florida A&M, I went to work full time for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in New York City and then I came back to Chicago around 2005 and started XS Tennis in the park. We ended up having a bunch of kids who received college scholarships and were one of the few blacks in space to travel to national tournaments. So when you do something like that, being one of the few blacks in the game, the nation hears about it.
Taylor Townsend was one of the first players I coached. When I quit, I got a call from Sloane Stephen’s mom to work with her temporarily. She wanted me to take her to the Luxembourg Open. We actually lost in the first round, so I didn’t think I was going to get a call back. Then they asked me to come to LA to practice with her. One thing led to another and at the end of that year we made it official and we’ve been going strong ever since. We have developed a good player-coach relationship, a good friendship, we are like family at the moment and we clearly had a lot of success together. Tennis isn’t a team sport, so when you have that kind of success, it’s a lot of one-on-one and it’s forging a relationship. That’s forever. It’s like Jay-Z said, I’m forever a play.
That was a great, great time to be the only black coach in pro tennis and the third black coach to coach a player to a Grand Slam title, then the Miami Open title and the ATP Masters 1000. It was a good opportunity to send a message that black people in space can play. It also showed that when Sloane won the US Open, every Black Grand Slam champion had a black coach. Venus and Serena had their father Richard and Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe had Walter Johnson. It showed the value in the translation that the player feels comfortable speaking freely, being himself and not having to pay attention to his words. For the player, it makes a difference in how they compete and how they play.
Grove: Tell us about your vision for creating the Chicago Tennis Festival?
Murray: Back when I was a kid there was a tournament in Chicago called Virginia Slims and it was held at the UIC Pavilion. Martina Navratilova, Pam Shriver and Zina Garrison would all play there. It was a prominent stop on the tour, but selling cigarettes to women became taboo. So when Virginia Slims was no longer the sponsor, the tournament became the Ameritech Cup for a while. Ameritech was bought by SBC, and boom, the tournament ended.
So there was a drought of 25 years and I knew the value of a young black boy who could see it. We see Michael Jordan, we see Derrick Rose, we see Antoine Walker, and we see Quentin Richardson. There are many basketball players in the city, but there is not much tennis in the city. You don’t see Serena and Venus. So my goal in starting the Foundation was also to bring tennis and present it to them so they can really see what it looks like and fall in love with it. I had the opportunity as a child. Got a kiss from Robin Givens on the cheek here when she was watching the tournament here!
So the goal of the festival was to bring pro tennis back to Chicago, specifically to the South Side, so that our kids can participate, be ball kids and get up close and personal. It’s a gift to the city. By coaching on tour and having good relationships with people and they respect me not only as a coach but also as a businessman, it opened up the opportunity to bring a global event to the city.
The next challenge is how we can help tennis grow, because in America, tennis still has a huge growth opportunity. It’s not as big as basketball, football or baseball. Did you know that nine of the top 10 highest paid female athletes play tennis? This should be the number one sport for girls in America. There are 5000 scholarships available for girls. This should be the number one sport for girls. So even if we’re just looking at that aspect, there’s a huge opportunity.
Grove: Tell me how you came up with the concept for the Tennis.com podcast?
Ever since I started doing the Tennis.com podcast, it’s been a seed in my mind. From the first episode I did for Tennis.com, I knew I wanted to have my own podcast. So I started plotting things here and there in my mind, eventually I put pen to paper and got the wheels spinning, and here I am!
Grove: What do you want your listeners to get out of the podcast?
Murray: Doing the podcast for Tennis.com really made me think about how much I love having an outlet to just talk about the ins and outs of tennis. As someone whose life essentially revolves around the sport, there are many thoughts and opinions about it that have accumulated in my head over time, and since it is a passion of mine, it gives me great joy to just be able to sit down and put those thoughts down there. I also really wanted to find a way to bring tennis to the forefront of people when they think of sports, just like football and basketball. I think having more podcasts devoted to tennis helps that, and I’d love to see tennis become just as ubiquitous in that regard.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/rashadgrove/2021/08/23/kamau-murray-wants-to-change-the-world-by-sharing-his-love-of-tennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]