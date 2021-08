Dater’s Daily: Dead in the hockey family, Lacroix Hockey debuts, Colorado wrist tries to end Comcast-Altitude deadlock

Good Monday everyone. The hockey world has had too many tragic deaths lately. In July we lost Columbus goalkeeper Matiss Kevlinieks to a fireworks accident. we lost three teenage boys and hockey prospects in a car accident in Canada last week. And today we have Jimmy Hayes lost, who played in the NHL for four teams from 2011-18. Hayes was just 31 and left behind a wife and two children. No cause of death has yet been reported. May he rest in peace and may his family somehow find some peace too. Some links, thoughts, observations: Former Av Eric Lacroix, along with former Avs front office man and longtime pro scout Scott Masters, launch Lacroix Hockey – a company whose mission is to advise and manage hockey players. Pride. Wound up. honored. Lacroix Hockey is here. Advising and directing hockey players during the execution of the Lacroix Legacy. Great things are coming. Much more! pic.twitter.com/KRzOOwuyiP — Scott Masters (@scottmasters55) August 23, 2021 Some Colorado politicians, including Denver Mayor Hancock, are tired of the Comcast/Altitude standoff and are trying to come up with some sort of legislation to end it. (CBS 4)

That story I was referring to is a few months old and I haven’t heard anything concrete from the state legislative chambers yet. I’m not holding my breath for a breakthrough.

It remains almost inconceivable that the drama between Altitude and Comcast has lasted so long. lawsuit’ that Altitude filed against Comcast. Until then, it’s the same old same thing: Comcast subscribers (like me) won’t be able to see any Avs games on Altitude this season. At least not until something breaks the deadlock.

Did you miss the news that Nikita Zadorov is now a Calgary Flame? (Sports net)

Marc-Andre Fleury got a pretty penny on the sale of his Vegas house (Review-Journal)

NYI: Gary Bettman Says Islanders Fans will love the UBS Arena.

Rick Jeanneret will put up his microphone in Buffalo next season. Another colorful onenice announcer will say goodbye.

I tried “Ted Lasso” once, for about four episodes, but found it a bit, well, boring. Some people on Twitter also seem to be quite mad at me because I don’t like it.

On the other hand, there is always someone mad at me on Twitter.

I highly recommend Netflix’s three-part series about the late automaker John DeLorean instead.

The city… Oakland… can court the Arizona Coyotes (San Jose Hockey now)

The Most Underpaid Goalkeepers in the NHL (Hockey News)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradohockeynow.com/2021/08/23/daters-daily-death-in-the-hockey-family-jimmy-hayes-lacroix-hockey-to-debut-colorado-pols-trying-to-end-comcast-altitude-impasse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos