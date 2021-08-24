Mark Boucher’s recordings a big leap for cricket in South Africa

TIME TO REFLECT

Paul Adams had told CSA’s Social Justice and Nation-building project that he had been parodied as “brown shit” in a song sung at team fines meetings while Boucher was also on the team. © Getty

South African cricket battle with racism took a giant leap forward on Monday when Mark Boucher acknowledged, accepted and apologized for his behavior on the teams he played in. That made him the first figure of the era to be blamed for what has been debunked as the toxic culture of dressing rooms of the past.

CSA’s Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) project, where hearings began on July 5, has heard disturbing testimony of racial abuse by black and brown members of the team perpetrated by their white counterparts. Boucher has been the target of some of the allegations, most notably that he was part of squads – made up of players of all races – that sang a song at fine meetings that referred to Paul Adams as “brown shit”.

“In that environment, many of us had nicknames for each other that had a racial connotation and we all called each other those names — the black African boys, the African boys, the Asian boys, the white boys,” Boucher wrote in his affidavit. to the SJN, which he released Monday. “I was also given a nickname referring to my color by one or two players, but I can categorically say that I did not give Mr. Adams the name ‘brown shit’. I don’t know who gave him that name.”

Boucher’s nickname in the same dressing room was “white sew”, an African term that translates to “white fuck”. That is undeniably offensive, insulting and racially, but in a society where whites remain socially and economically at the top of the pyramid, it cannot be understood as part of the systemic racism that has permeated the country more than 27 years after the first democratic elections. It doesn’t make Boucher a victim of racism. Instead, it illustrates that whites were and are trapped in the same ugliness that keeps South Africa — and South Africans of all races — from reaching their full potential in every way.

But whites are born privileged, which gives them advantages that are not automatically given to their black and brown compatriots, and they tend, because of the wealth of generations, to be able to buy a better life. Whites have the means to pretend the poison of racism doesn’t exist. That means inequality – and therefore racism – is given free rein to thrive. Even whites who would be stunned to be labeled racist refuse to accept these truths.

“I have listened to the pain some of my teammates felt, the sense of exclusion and some totally unacceptable and inappropriate examples of alleged racism they have endured. I apologize unconditionally for any offensive behavior, real or perceived, that is on me We, the team, the coaching staff, the selectors and the CSA should have been more sensitive during that period and created an environment where all team members can raise and talk about these issues without fester, such as is clear.”

The use of the phrase “real or perceived” will get stuck in a lot of heads. It could be interpreted as an attempt to cover all bases by resorting to the kind of legalese that gets in the way of proper communication. But does that mean Boucher doesn’t believe the people who have made claims against him? Or that he and his lawyers don’t want to know the difference between ‘real’ and ‘alleged’ racism? What exactly is that difference? And since when do we rely on white people to tell us what racism is? How would they know?

But only those who need no reasons to oppose Boucher as South Africa coach – and they are legion, many of them giddy with irrationality – will try to use that gaffe to hang him. That would be a serious mistake. There is much to appreciate in his 14-page entry, not only about an individual, but also about white thinking at the death of official apartheid and the birth of the invariably flawed reality that replaced it and now does not fit the bill. expectations of most South Africans. .

Boucher was born less than six months after the 1976 Soweto uprising started, when between 176 and 700 people died at the hands of authorities instead of accepting Afrikaans as the language of instruction in schools, as the apartheid government had ordered. He was a few months too young to vote in the 1994 election. But by then he had grown up nearly 18 years old in the final days of white supremacist rule. Just over three years later he made his test debut.

“I was completely naive when I was selected to play for South Africa,” Boucher wrote. “I was a young man, barely my teenage years. In hindsight, we were all naive; the players, the coaches, the management. Not only were we naive, but we were also ill-equipped to deal with the new environment we were in. six years after South Africa’s takeover in international cricket and five years after Omar Henry [South Africa’s first black or brown international] was selected to play for the Proteas.

“To my knowledge, there has been no briefing or discussion by CSA on how we are dealing with the legacy of apartheid, how players and management should deal with the additional pressure placed on them by the country and the media, how we make sure the mistakes of the past don’t happen again and how we make sure there is equality, respect, empathy and inclusiveness in the team There was no guidance, no culture discussions, no open forums and no one appointed by CSA to handle the awkwardness or questions or pressure experienced by the players and in particular by the players of color.

“While I was certainly naive, I would categorically state that nothing I have ever said or done was motivated by malice and certainly not motivated by racism. I have never felt superior to any of my teammates, or any other person before that.” because of my skin color I have always acted in the best interests of the team, the team we all wanted so badly to be the best team in the world. But I can now, with the benefit of hindsight and maturity, appreciate that as a young I may have said or done things that offended some of my teammates, for which I offer my sincere and unreserved apologies.”

Racism isn’t just the big, bad things you see coming your way. It’s also everything else that’s designed to make sure that just because you’re black or tan, you’re on a lesser footing than whites. You see it at work in neighborhoods where the residents are almost all white and the workers almost all black or brown. It is in whites who see right through a black or brown homeless person, but are surprised to find that the homeless person is white.

Whether Boucher has reached that level of introspection about his privilege and his whiteness is unknown, but he clearly struggles with the real world: “Playing as a cricketer for South Africa was an exceptional experience. If I hadn’t had that experience I wouldn’t be the person I am and my life would be very different I feel privileged to have experienced what I have and I deeply regret playing a part in not seeing or doing more for those who could have had a similar experience.”

Is Boucher a racist? No one, not even the man himself, can definitively answer that question. But there is no doubt that he has been a party to racist behavior. Rare, if any, white South Africans in his age group – he turns 45 in December – would never have been guilty of racism. Or, just as much, familiar with racism and done nothing to combat it.

Many of those white South Africans, like Boucher, hold prominent positions of influence and authority. Because of the skewed system, they have skills and experience. What now? Should they be banned? If they refuse to see the evil of their willful ignorance, yes. Or at least relieved of their role. We can’t move forward with them, only backward. So there’s hope in what Boucher says he wants to help build.

“The Proteas are now in a very different space from the one they were in when I started my career. In my current role as South African cricket coach, I have been involved in intense and meaningful workshops and discussions on how to create an atmosphere creates inclusivity and a culture of respect and empathy among all players. Everyone involved in CSA must recognize that we can and should learn from the past. This is why I have been trying to connect with Mr. Adams since I heard of the accusations from him about me.

“As I have already said, I would be very grateful if I had the opportunity to discuss in a forum conducive to an honest and open discussion of the allegations on a one-on-one basis, directly with him and of course with all the other ex-teammates I have offended. I want to learn from their experiences and perspectives and where necessary, if I have hurt them, offer my sincere apologies. It is important to me that these relationships are restored.”

Tellingly for someone who played in three World Cups and ended his career with injury on the eve of the Test series that would confirm South Africa as the top team of the format, Boucher felt that divisions off the pitch affected what happened next. Happened: “With the benefit in hindsight, it is very disturbing to me that while we achieved many of our goals on the pitch in my playing time, we did not have a team environment where all players felt comfortable and valued on the pitch. we would undoubtedly have achieved more.”

That will be discussed: “We have organized a camp in the Kruger National Park [last August] and agreed that the Proteas, as the South African national cricket team, should never again be a place where players become isolated or unable to express their feelings. As Proteas, we have come to realize that our diversity is one of our unique assets. And while none of the current players indicated that they were victims of racism within the team environment, it was recognized that race issues had plagued our sport and that meaningful conversations needed to take place.”

This is a start. As for the Boucher issue as resolved now that he has answered his SJN accusers, would be a catastrophe. Those “meaningful conversations” must continue. Now and forever.

