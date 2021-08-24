Sports
2022 commits set up impressive stat lines in season openers
The FSU Football of 2022 recruitment class has a nice mix of elite talent and some under the radar players.
The Noles have three top 100 players and some from the top 200-500. Several FSU committees went to work in week one of their senior season and showed some impressive stats.
The 2022 recruiting class likely still has some inaccuracies with players who missed last year or didn’t get a chance to visit camps to compete for maximum exposure.
However, it seems that the FSU football coaching staff did a great job evaluating the tape and relying on those evaluations, despite what the rankings were for some players.
Here are some stats and highlights from some of the FSU commits in action on Friday and Saturday nights:
5 star Florida State commits last night Travis Hunter: 13 rec., 232 yards, 2 TD, 1 passing TD, 1 INT pic.twitter.com/CPkbyciQUB
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 22, 2021
Florida State commit Sam McCall @alabama313 was eager to put on plays all night. Teams don’t even throw his way anymore. pic.twitter.com/iXXRIOWvnv
— PolkWay (@polk_way) August 21, 2021
FSU commit @iam_aliou 👺 IMG Academy pic.twitter.com/COsKQlVqvZ
– Football City (@Soccer City) August 21, 2021
2022 4🌟 OT Commit @QaeshonSapp With some big block against Carver High#GoNoles #OneTribe #Tribe22 #Keep climbing @CoachAAtkins @ChopChat_ @TheDailyNole @BMac_SportsTalk @fifthquarterfsu @ Madnole2 @fsugarnetgold @seminole4life22 pic.twitter.com/27Lld0gVgH
— LetsGoNoles (@lets_go_noles) August 22, 2021
2022 3🌟 Linebacker Commitment @OGrahamjr With A BIG HIT against Western High.😳🔥🍢#GoNoles #OneTribe #Tribe22 #Keep climbing @Coach_Marve @ChopChat_ @TheDailyNole @BMac_SportsTalk @fifthquarterfsu @ Madnole2 @fsugarnetgold @StranFootball pic.twitter.com/qVOR5nrbIK
— LetsGoNoles (@lets_go_noles) August 21, 2021
65 meter slope was way too easy for @rodney_hill10. He makes everything look easy, though.
The @FSUFootball commit has done everything it can for Bulloch, but it won’t be enough.
Hill has an 81-yard TD kick return and that 65-yard home call.
4Q/4:06^SCDS 34, BA 14
— Travis Jaudon (@JaudonSports) August 21, 2021
Thoughts
The top three guys Travis Hunter Jr., Sam McCall and AJ Duffy looked like the difference makers FSU needs as freshmen. Duffy’s game was an exhibition game, but it was against one of the best teams in the country.
The climax of Duffy’s throw was so impressive because he let the ball go before the wide receiver came into view.
Rodney Hill continues to prove that he is underrated, and I believe the coaches have a gem with him. His ability to run back and receive from the backfield will be a headache for the opponent’s defense. There’s a reason they didn’t chase Jaylon Glover and others they had on the recruiting board.
The mentality that the offensive linemen commit is something I have been looking forward to for a long time. They are physical, mean and want to impose their will on their opponents. Maybe FSU football hasn’t had that since 2013?
The class is ranked No. 9 nationally, with the Noles pursuing several more top 100-ranked recruits. If the Noles show progress on the field in 2021, they have a good chance of landing their first top 10 class since 2017.
