The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2021 Girls Tennis Preview – PA Prep Live

Girls tennis kicks off this week and both coaches and players from the area can collectively take a deep breath that the season seems to be back to normal after last year.

And what a season it seems to be for area girls tennis players.

Wissahickon has high hopes after finishing 2nd in District 1-3A last season. With the return of Ella Chang and the addition of freshman sensation YiYi Huang, the Trojans should at least compete with veteran Upper Dublin for the SOL Liberty crown. Both teams seem capable of making a run to the District 1 tournament.

Another team to watch out for is Methacton, who bring back both top singles players in Alice Liang and Hana Nouaime.

Oh by the way, they have a freshman named Anika Suresh ready to step into the number 3 singles.

Liang and Nouaime won the District 1-3A doubles title together last season and went all the way to the state finals.

What they have in store for an encore should be fascinating to watch.

As far as individual awards go, Souderton’s Amanda Yang is one to watch out for, who has only improved after winning the SOL Colonial singles title as a freshman.

Here’s a capsule look at the other area teams.

ABINGTON FRIENDS

2019: 4-9

Returning starters: Grace Sousa participated in No. 1 singles, Sr.; Bella Washington-Vasquez, Sr.; Zoe Gittleman, Sr.; Cydney Brown, Sr.; Lily Goldstein, Jr.; Bella Mele Jr.

Outlook: Graduated three seniors, but four varsity players returned, including Sousa at No. 1.

GERMANY ACADEMY

Head Coach: Jonathan Freeman

Last year’s record: 4-2

Returning starters: Maisy Betancourt, Grace Petersohn, Josie Munson, Ellee Segal, Clarissa Smith, Ava Toren, Brook Ashdale, Alexa Bear, Saanvi Bhatia, Lucy Harobin and Elaine Li.

Season prospects: This is a great group of girls. They have gone through several head coach changes over the years. They have made the change every year with a competitive drive and love for the sport. COVID and unpredictable circumstances had created additional challenges last season. These girls are great competitors, and they were able to adapt to all the changes and challenges that last season brought. They look forward to a full schedule.

METHACTON

Head Coach: Jill Walker, 4th year

Returning starters: Alice Liang, Hana Nouaime, Irene Biju, Dru OBrien, Angela Lian, Morgan Coupe, Carlee Dellose

Top Newcomer: Anika Suresh

Outlook: I’m looking forward to a competitive season, especially at the top of singles, as Alice and Hana return for another big season after finishing second in doubles together last season. New freshman Anika Suresh is also enrolled and will become a solid 3rd singles player for the team.

CONFIRM ST. JOSEPH

Head Coach: Joy Grafenstine

Years Coaching: 9

Last year’s record: 14-0

Returning starters: Dylan Conroy, junior; Beth Murray, junior; Shanele Tamulevicius, senior.

Top newcomers: Megan Martin, junior, is coming over from hockey to play tennis this year.

Season prospects: Mount is looking for his 7th consecutive AACA title. It could be more challenging this year with the loss of four varsity players.

PENNRIDGE

Head Coach: Joe DAquito, fourth year

Returning starters: Anoushka Batt, Jayne Lafty, Yvan Phan, Elizabeth Fronstin, Emily Jo.

Outlook: The Rams have experience that returns in singles Phan, Fronstin and Jo and coupled with second-team all-league doubles Batt and Lafty, expectations are growing at Pennridge.

PLYMOUTH WHITEMARSHO

Head Coach: Al Collins, 12th year

Record year 2020: 5-8

Top newcomers: Ashlyn Dubin, Elise Barbay

Season prospects: Young team with potential.

SOUDERTON

Head Coach: Josh Myers, 4th year.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Returning starters: Amanda Yang, Vaidehi Patel, Bridget Magee, Allison Magee, Ava Saydam

Top newcomers: Kendra Yerger (so) Avantika Manna (fr)

Outlook: I’m very excited for the 2021 tennis season, Myers said. We have a solid group of senior leaders who were freshmen when I started, so I’m excited to see how far they’ve come in their final season. I am also looking forward to seeing Amanda (Yang) defend her league title in a very competitive and talented league. We have a great mix of experienced returners and talented incoming freshmen and sophomores. I expect to compete in every game and get 1 percent better every day.

ABOVE DUBLIN

Head Coach: Lora Ball, 1st season

Record year 2020: 4-1 (only played in league matches)

Returning starters: Jill Hackett, Eva Yang, Ava Trauger, Ariela Cohen, Ciara Peyton, Kaelin Penna, Willow Kaplan, Norah Alavi, Jules Perkins, Rachel Burmester, Ashley Berman

Top newcomers: Brie Watlington

Quote from coaches: This group of ladies has formed an incredible bond that promises to be an exciting and fun season.

Outlook: Ball passes from the boys to take over the girls’ program. She has depth and experience behind Hackett and Yang. Ball is particularly enamored with Trauger, who made big strides over the summer and will take over the number 3 singles spot.

WISSAHICKON

Head Coach: Mary Ellen Devlin, 13th year.

Top returnees: Ella Chang; Lauren Kooman; Katie Lu; Ella Sanders, Claira Baldasano, Vanessa Urzua, Tiffany Chen, Saachi Mehti.

Top newcomers: YiYi Huang, freshman; Hannah Yum.

Outlook: Very good to say the least. After the 2020 season as the runner-up in District 1 behind Spring-Ford, the Trojans may be up to the task again. That is with the addition of freshmen YiYi Huang and Hannah Yum. Senior Ella Chang is back and going to number 1 singles while junior Saachi Mehit is going to number 3 singles.

Editor’s Note: All area coaches have been contacted for information about their team.