Three takeaways after Maryland’s second preseason scrimmage

Maryland football held its second preseason camp scrimmage on Saturday afternoon with less than two weeks until the season opener against West Virginia. As with the first scrimmage that happened a week ago, head coach Mike Locksley was once again pleased with his teams’ efforts.

It’s been a good day for us as a team today, you know, this was our last chance to get into The Shell and really scramble for our next chance against West Virginia Sept. 4, while we were winding down camp a bit, Locksley said .

The coach noted that the scrimmage was aborted due to lightning in the area, but said his team played nearly 100 plays and missed only a few segments of them overall.

With collegiate football officially on the horizon, let’s take a look at a few storylines from the second Marylands preseason scrimmage.

Locksley listed three players who act as leaders on the field

With two preseason scrimmages under Marylands’ belt, Locksley shared three specific players on the roster who have played key leadership roles.

Graduate defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, or Sam O as Locksley called him, was the first name that came out of the coach’s mouth when asked about potential leaders on the team.

Sam O. is one of those guys that really stands out to me and it’s mostly because he’s not a vocal guy, he’s one of those guys who usually leads by example, but I see him really trying to be that leader, the head coach said .

Locksley then named junior offensive lineman Spencer Anderson as another player who led both on the field and verbally. Anderson has been on the program since 2018 and Locksley shared how he will begin to master the offensive line for the coming year.

The coach ended by listing Redshirt senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis as the team leader. Locksley said Fleet-Davis has done a great job in that regard and will likely continue to be a strong voice from the backfield.

The head coach sheds light on the return match programs

Locksley cleared some of Marylands special teams toward the end of the press conference, noting some of the teams returning on kick returns and punts.

He named sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, senior Dontay Demus Jr. and sophomore running back Isaiah Jacobs as the first boys to kick off. Jacobs had by far the most kickoff return hits in 2020, taking back nine kicks for an average of 16.33 yards. The second highest number of kickoff returns by an individual player was wide receiver DeJuan Ellis, who had four returns averaging 14.75 per return.

Regarding the point return unit, Locksley preached that in 2021 he will try to get his skill players more on the perimeter. He again named Jarrett, then listed junior wide receiver Jeshaun Jones and sophomore wide receiver DeaJaun McDougle.

Jones was the featured punt returner for Maryland last season. He was the only Terp to catch a punt in 2020, with just two returns for a total of five yards per year.

McDougle, unlike Jones, did not return punts last season and will seemingly be the third option on the punt return team. However, Locksley spoke highly of McDougle, saying he has the ability to be an explosive returnee.

The team’s penalty discipline is improving, but it remains a problem for now

One of the big storylines of last Saturday’s scrimmage was the too many penalties the team took on the field. However, Locksley said his players were moving in the right direction this week.

We have umpires at every practice and we’ve done a pretty good job this week limiting them, Locksley said.

Despite the improvement, the head coach noted that he still sees the same penalties, such as false starts or drafting into the neutral zone. Most of the penalties, however, were inflicted by substitutions replacing the team’s starters, Locksley said.

When you played a lot of these young guys and it was their first time because we got our starters out early we wanted to get a good job with one offense and one defense and then we started with a lot of substitutions and you have to get some of the newcomers and for me, that’s where, again, some of these self-inflicted wounds showed up, Locksley said.

Maryland finished with the sixth most penalties in the Big Ten at the end of the 2020 season, scoring 44 penalties in five games (8.8 per game).

Locksley believes his program is doing its best to limit those penalties, and only time will tell if the Terps can avoid the yellow flags against West Virginia in the season opener.