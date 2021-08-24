In a potential agreement with Casper, NCSD would pledge to spend $2-5 million on new tennis court facilities

Natrona County High School tennis team in November 2014. (Natrona County High School, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo The Natrona County School District and the City of Casper are considering an agreement that will allow NCSD to develop a ten-court tennis facility in Highland Park.

The NCSD Board of Trustees will discuss a draft memorandum of understanding between the city and the school district during a working session on Monday, August 23.

Under the draft agreement, NCSD would pledge to invest $2-5 million in the development of the tennis facility. Ray Catellier, chairman of the NCSD’s Board of Trustees, told the Casper City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 17, that the district wants to create a 10-court facility in Highland Park.

That would involve rehabilitating four existing tennis courts, located off Beverly Street near the Casper Recreation Center. NCSD would add six new courts, repair the parking lot near the courts, install a bathroom and concession facility, and add trails and possibly seating in the area.

Should the deal go through, the city would give 5.5 acres to the district, provided NCSD:

Invest $2-5 million to develop the new facility

Let the public use the courts when no school practices or competitions are held

Manage and maintain the facility

Being responsible for damage and liability insurance

The draft memorandum of understanding notes that the existing facility will be used for tennis and will also have a gazebo and parking facility that will “benefit the city leisure ”. It adds that NCSD has determined that there is a need for more tennis facilities for high school tennis programs and that the agreement would bring benefits to both the district and the city.

If the agreement is approved, NCSD will be responsible for surveying the property at its expense. The district council would then be responsible for developing a project plan “within a reasonable period of time”. That plan should indicate how many courts will eventually be added and what other improvements would be made.

Once the district has paid for and obtained the plans and sketches, the NCSD board of directors must approve this plan and it must be authorized by the city.

With approval from both the city council and school district administrators, the city would transfer ownership of the facility to NCSD through a special deed of warranty. The city would have the right to reverse the agreement if the district does not comply with the terms of the agreement. If NCSD does not complete development of the facility within four years of an agreement being approved, ownership will automatically revert to the city.

“As long as the property is being used by the district as a tennis facility, open to the public within the meaning of this MOU, there will be no restitution,” the draft MOU states. “However, in the event that the district intends to dispose of the property or cease to use the property as contemplated herein, the property will return to the city upon written request.”

While the facility would remain open to the public, the NCSD’s use of the property would be “considered its highest priority, and the district reserves the right to dictate the scheduling of its needs at any time,” the proposed agreement states. .

The borough could not charge the general public for use of the facility, with the exception that NCSD could charge people a fee if they wanted to make reservations for using the facility.

To the extent possible, NCSD will post dates and/or times when the Property will not be available [be] available for public use,” the draft agreement states.

The district could develop rules and regulations for the public use of the tennis facilities.

When the city council discussed the potential deal on Tuesday, Aug. 17, Casper City Manager Carter Napier said he saw no downsides to the proposal from the city’s perspective, as the city would not be asked to provide any funding for the project and the new facility. would remain available to the public.

He added that there’s a possibility the courts could include lines for pickleball, noting that the Recreation Center and Casper Senior Center have a desire for a space to play that sport.

The draft agreement between NCSD and the City of Casper notes that the District is aware that there are some special programs and events for which the City may request use of the facility.

“Those requests will be handled on an individual basis by the District Athletics and Activities Office,” the draft MOU states. “Fees, if any,

will be in accordance with Ordinance 1370 for the use of district facilities. The city must submit requests to use district facilities at least thirty (30) days prior to the required date.

Catellier told City Council on Aug. 17 that the district is looking to Highland Park for the new facility due to its central location between Natrona County and Kelly Walsh High Schools. The Casper Community Tennis Association is hosting a Jalan Crossland concert at the Casper Country Club on Thursday with the aim of raising money to improve tennis facilities in Casper.

Catellier said the new jobs could potentially draw some tournaments to Casper. Napier said 10 courts could make Casper more attractive to regional tournaments. To compete to host state tournaments, he said it would take about 24 courts. Napier said the council might also consider spending money on repairing other courthouses in the city to make Casper more attractive as a statewide tournament destination and for the economic benefits that would bring.

Napier said Washington Parks tennis courts are in need of repair.

Casper City Councilman Steve Cathey asked Catellier if the district had considered whether drainage problems could arise on the bottom four courts.

That was one of the first things we looked at, Catellier said, adding that while there are some concerns, the district believes solving drainage problems will be possible.

Catellier noted that the city already has some stormwater drainage facilities in the area and that the project would involve some engineering effort to address this issue.

Casper councilor Bruce Knell asked if there’s a timeline for the project, to which Catellier stated the district is tentatively looking to fall 2022, although that depends on timely agreements being made.

That’s our goal from now on, he said.

