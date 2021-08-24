After a final day of flop at Lords, England will have to go very deep against a super confident India. Will Headingley be the ally again?

That a terrain so steeped in glorious competition could fall into difficult times is unimaginable. In 2017, Headingley was on the brink of losing international status after a multimillion-pound grant from Leeds City Council was withdrawn. The tide turned after the 45-metre redevelopment project was completed with help from a private company just before the 2019 World Cup. Now a prime site, it has even won a 2023 Ashes Test. And as Headingley was, new memories began to pile up the moment the turnstiles opened, whether it was Rohit Sharmas Century in a record-breaking opening partnership with KL Rahul against Sri Lanka or Lasith Malinga piercing England during the triumphant World Cup campaign of the host country.

England’s record has been mixed differently at Headingley since 2000, nine wins and eight losses. The first of those defeats came from an imperious batting performance, Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193) and Sourav Ganguly (128) weighed in together in 2002. In six sessions, they took turns knocking down the English bowling before inflicting it of an innings and 46 run defeat, England’s toughest home to India.

Graham Gooch had been exemplary in 1991, carrying the bat in a tenacious second innings 154 against a West Indian pace attack from Malcolm Marshall, Patrick Patterson, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh. Kevin Pietersens 149 against South Africa in 2012 is a good comparison purely because it helped England secure a draw, the only one at the venue in 18 tests since 2000.

The 2019 story dominated by Stokes defiantly 135 sent Australia into a tizzy. Coach Justin Langer went into a fit of rage and kicked the bin after Nathan Lyon messed up a Leach run-out.

Bob Willis, who played a crucial role in eliminating Australia in the second innings, wasn’t even picked originally. Brearley had spoken to him, made sure he was match fit and played Willis when the time came. The match went as follows: Australia declared at 401/9 with Botham taking six wickets. England were bundled for 174 with Botham hitting a fifty. Asked to continue, Botham hit a 148-ball 149, with a 37-run last wicket score with Willis, who was out for two. Willis came on for the second act of his comeback story, taking eight wickets (8/43) as Australia chased 130 and helped England score an 18-run victory.

The Botham Test of 1981 was England’s first chest medal at Headingley. Now Britain’s trade envoy to Australia, Botham, was 25, and had given up his captaincy after a scorching Lords Test, begging to be left alone. Mike Brearley wasn’t ready to give up. The best way to describe it is that if you’ve ever seen Star Trek, SpockIm is a bit of a Trekkie, Botham told Wisden. Brears felt how I think they wanted Spock to be portrayed. Maybe they got the idea from Brears! He could look into you as if he were reading your mind.

Will Headingley throw up another classic? Located in the Headingley suburb of Leeds, the ground is steeped in history. Don Bradman still holds the record for the most runs on this ground, his total of 963 runs in four games (334, 304, 103, 16, 33 and 173* between 1930 and 1948) eclipses even the son-of-the- bottom Geoffrey Boycott, with a total of just 897 runs in 10 Tests. Boycott did secure home field advantage as he scored a laboriously slow 100th first-class century in 1977. John Woodcock, who died recently, wrote of those innings in The Times: Boycott continued to plod and take infinite care, not only in the production of his strokes, but in controlling his guard, clearing his block. Six months later, the Boycottthen England captain was infamously put to flight by Botham in Christchurch.

After their crushing Lords defeat, and ahead of the third Test against India, Englands hopes for another Headingley miracle will depend on skipper Joe Root, who has so far almost fought a lone battle and returns to his native soil.

There was already that 1981 photo of a bearded, plump Ian Botham lost in thought in Headingley’s dressing room, an unlit cigar between his lips during an Ashes Test that he nearly finished on his own. The great all-rounder of England plunged into the hearts of the English fans with that famous image and made them believe in miracles. In the next 40 years, only Andrew Flintoff and Stokes would pursue feats comparable to Botham in Headingley.

Ashes series leveling victories designed by a century and more from that August night in 2019.

