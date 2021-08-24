With Tennis in the Land in full swing, organizers hope it will become a summer classic in Cleveland

The scene – women’s professional tennis matches overlooking the water on a beautiful summer day – is ideal.

When a huge ship rolls through the Cuyahoga River, it provides a TV moment that producers crave.

Like other major events Cleveland has hosted, a “beauty camera” is stationed at Jacobs Pavilion to capture glamor shots of the city.

There’s a lot to love Tennis in the country, a seven-day Women’s Tennis Association event that kicked off on Sunday, August 22 at the Nautica Entertainment Complex. The inaugural tournament is a WTA 250 event that is part of the US Open Series and is held a week before the main event starts in New York.

What First-class management, a Cleveland-based agency that represents professional tennis and soccer players, hopes to prove that the tournament — the largest women’s professional sporting event in Northeastern Ohio — can be a summer staple in the Flats.

“It was hard to sell a rendering,” said Sam Duvall, a prominent tennis agent who founded Topnotch in 2016, after leaving Lagardère Sports.

Ideally, Duvall said, Topnotch will have “proof of concept” after the tournament concludes its first run at Nautica on Saturday, August 28.

The event will cost approximately $600,000 to $800,000 each year, including a prize pool of $235,238 in 2021. Topnotch, the owner of the event, also had to pay a seven-figure sum to the WTA to secure the date on the top tennis circuits. . year calendar.

Asked on Monday morning, about a half hour before the first game of the day was to start at the pavilion, whether the event would lose money in its first year, Duvall smiled and said, “Uh, yeah.”

One of the main reasons is that Topnotch couldn’t get a title sponsor. However, the company is so enthralled with the “Tennis in the Land” brand that a top sponsorship, if one is sold for next year’s event, could mean “presented by…” the current tournament title would follow.

Topnotch has a three-year deal with Jacobs Entertainment, which one Duvall said the agency “would be happy to renew”. Topnotch has pledged to hold the tournament for at least eight years, although the company founder said he is hopeful Tennis in the Land will last for more than three decades.

Jacobs Pavilion, overlooking the Cuyahoga River and the Cleveland skyline, serves as the main stadium. Three practice courses are located next door, in a remodeled parking lot that is part of the FirstEnergy Powerhouse complex, and two outdoor championship courses are located in a refinished area behind the Harbor Inn.

The work, which involved reconstructing the 1% slope parking lots, was considerable and expensive.

The field, with some of the bigger players withdrawing just before the event, is also not as strong as it initially seemed. Three players in the world’s top 50 – Jenn Brady (No. 14), Jessica Pegula (No. 25) and Johanna Konta (No. 47) – were included in tournament promotions but chose not to participate in the event .

There are still some notables, including Lauren Davis, born in Gates Mills and former top five player Caroline Garcia. (Both are Topnotch customers.)

“You’re going to have a lot of transitions with the level of players coming here,” Duvall said. “Some years they are going to play this week. Sometimes it depends on how they do the week before.

“This year,” he added, “I think we’ve been a bit unlucky. But we want to create an event that doesn’t depend on the field of play. Some years we might have a great player with a big name, and some years maybe not.” .”

A key, the chairman and founder of Topnotch believes, will form a group of “core” fans who want to participate every year, while also attracting casual sports fans.

One way to do that, Duvall said, is the setup, which looks even better in person than in “beauty cam” photos.

“I think location is a big part of it,” Duvall said. “The Atmosphere and the Beauty of the View: Cleveland in Summer, Drinking a White Claw and Playing Tennis.”