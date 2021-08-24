Sports
With Tennis in the Land in full swing, organizers hope it will become a summer classic in Cleveland
The scene – women’s professional tennis matches overlooking the water on a beautiful summer day – is ideal.
When a huge ship rolls through the Cuyahoga River, it provides a TV moment that producers crave.
Like other major events Cleveland has hosted, a “beauty camera” is stationed at Jacobs Pavilion to capture glamor shots of the city.
There’s a lot to love Tennis in the country, a seven-day Women’s Tennis Association event that kicked off on Sunday, August 22 at the Nautica Entertainment Complex. The inaugural tournament is a WTA 250 event that is part of the US Open Series and is held a week before the main event starts in New York.
What First-class management, a Cleveland-based agency that represents professional tennis and soccer players, hopes to prove that the tournament — the largest women’s professional sporting event in Northeastern Ohio — can be a summer staple in the Flats.
“It was hard to sell a rendering,” said Sam Duvall, a prominent tennis agent who founded Topnotch in 2016, after leaving Lagardère Sports.
Ideally, Duvall said, Topnotch will have “proof of concept” after the tournament concludes its first run at Nautica on Saturday, August 28.
The event will cost approximately $600,000 to $800,000 each year, including a prize pool of $235,238 in 2021. Topnotch, the owner of the event, also had to pay a seven-figure sum to the WTA to secure the date on the top tennis circuits. . year calendar.
Asked on Monday morning, about a half hour before the first game of the day was to start at the pavilion, whether the event would lose money in its first year, Duvall smiled and said, “Uh, yeah.”
One of the main reasons is that Topnotch couldn’t get a title sponsor. However, the company is so enthralled with the “Tennis in the Land” brand that a top sponsorship, if one is sold for next year’s event, could mean “presented by…” the current tournament title would follow.
Topnotch has a three-year deal with Jacobs Entertainment, which one Duvall said the agency “would be happy to renew”. Topnotch has pledged to hold the tournament for at least eight years, although the company founder said he is hopeful Tennis in the Land will last for more than three decades.
Jacobs Pavilion, overlooking the Cuyahoga River and the Cleveland skyline, serves as the main stadium. Three practice courses are located next door, in a remodeled parking lot that is part of the FirstEnergy Powerhouse complex, and two outdoor championship courses are located in a refinished area behind the Harbor Inn.
The work, which involved reconstructing the 1% slope parking lots, was considerable and expensive.
The field, with some of the bigger players withdrawing just before the event, is also not as strong as it initially seemed. Three players in the world’s top 50 – Jenn Brady (No. 14), Jessica Pegula (No. 25) and Johanna Konta (No. 47) – were included in tournament promotions but chose not to participate in the event .
There are still some notables, including Lauren Davis, born in Gates Mills and former top five player Caroline Garcia. (Both are Topnotch customers.)
“You’re going to have a lot of transitions with the level of players coming here,” Duvall said. “Some years they are going to play this week. Sometimes it depends on how they do the week before.
“This year,” he added, “I think we’ve been a bit unlucky. But we want to create an event that doesn’t depend on the field of play. Some years we might have a great player with a big name, and some years maybe not.” .”
A key, the chairman and founder of Topnotch believes, will form a group of “core” fans who want to participate every year, while also attracting casual sports fans.
One way to do that, Duvall said, is the setup, which looks even better in person than in “beauty cam” photos.
“I think location is a big part of it,” Duvall said. “The Atmosphere and the Beauty of the View: Cleveland in Summer, Drinking a White Claw and Playing Tennis.”
Sources
2/ https://www.crainscleveland.com/kevin-kleps-blog/tennis-land-full-swing-organizers-hope-its-cleveland-summer-staple
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]