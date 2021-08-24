Sports
Oakland As Game #125: When the lead is late again, you lose to San Francisco Giants again
The Oakland Ashes have made it such a habit of losing close games that they just aired a replay of yesterday’s heartthrob this afternoon.
For the second day in a row, the Ashes took a lead in the late innings, then gave up a leading pinch-hit homer to the San Francisco Giants, this time resulting in a 2-1 loss in Sunday’s series finale at the Coliseum.
*** Click here to re-watch today’s Game Thread! ***
Oaklands’ penchant for heartbreaking losses is becoming historic. Since 1900, no MLB team did what the Giants just did. They pinch-hit homer in the 8th inning or later, to turn a deficit into a lead, on back-to-back days. Never happened before.
This time it was a wall scraper by a non-slugger, Donovan Solano. It came from hot rookie AJ Puk, getting a well-deserved chance at a highly leveraged place while most of the installation crew was unavailable. Like yesterday, the homer was immediately preceded by a walk.
In an added twist of fate, this unique series of collapses came in the final games of the 2021 Bay Bridge Series, in front of two of the biggest home crowds of the season. Oakland loses a series in a thrilling post-season race and San Francisco takes home the Bridge Trophy.
Bloated rescues weren’t specifically a singular problem this year. In fact, the As-bulpen was pretty good at holding leads, and you could also point to the offense scoring just one run today. But something always goes wrong enough not to win completely. As of mid-June, Oakland is 6-15 in one-run games.
How it happened, again
To set the tone, we have to go back to Saturday. The Ash led the entire game and in the 9th inning they called out a tired Lou Trivino for the rescue, his fourth appearance in five days. Trivino walked and the Giants brought in lefty LaMonte Wade Jr to squeeze. Wade hit a two-run home run to give San Francisco the lead and eventual victory. Many Oakland fans wondered why Puk had gone unused on an afternoon when the bullpen was asked to work overtime.
Sunday started quietly, as neither team scored in the first five innings. De As finally broke through in the 6th inning, when Tony Kemp hit a double down the LF line and Mark Canha followed with an RBI single to the right. Two hits from the opposite field, including one with a runner in scoring position!
Unfortunately, that was all they got, both in that inning and all day. Canha got into scoring position on his single in the 6th, but he was later called out when a sharp ground ball clipped his foot. Oakland doubled in each of the 8th and 9th innings, but stranded the runners each time.
Meanwhile, the Giants couldn’t get any of it Frankie Montas or. The righthander dominated for seven innings and never even let her reach third base. They only hit the ball hard against him three times.
- Montas: 7 ip, 0 runs, 9 Ks, 2 BB, 2 hits, 105 pitches, 89.1 mph EV
It was all they needed from their starter today. Now they only needed two innings of their bullpen, or at least the portion of it that was available after a heavy workload this week.
Puk came in for the 8th. The lefthander grounded out his first two batters, but then walked, narrowly missing high on a 3-2 pitch. Next up was Wade, yesterday’s hero, but now Oakland had the advantage of the lefty/lefty matchup, so the Giants pulled him in front of a right-wing pinch-hitter, Solano. Puks’ first throw was a fastball into the inside corner and Solano jumped over it and fed it into the LF corner just over the wall.
It had happened again, for the second day in a row. A late pinch-hit homer to turn the game upside down, and both times it came immediately after a walk. In an extra cosmic ripple, the pinch-hitter this time was pinch-hitter for the batter who had been the pinch-hitter the previous day. Saturday was for Trivino’s Wade, and Sunday was for Puk’s Solano (hitting for Wade) (worked with high leverage, in part because Trivino was not available).
missed opportunities
Montas delivered his seventh quality start in his last eight attempts, and this was probably his best performance of the season.
Frankie Montas: First pitcher in A history to throw 7+ scoreless innings, give up 2 hits, strikeout 9+ and NOT win.
Doug Kern (@dakern74) August 22, 2021
The Axis have never wasted a start like Montas’s in the history of their franchise. They have had more than 20 such games from their starting pitchers in the past century, although most were complete game shutouts and only a few stopped at seven innings.
Oakland also got another incredible performance from starling march, which is pretty much daily at the moment. In the 4th inning, he singled and stole second base, but stranded. In the 6th, it was his grounder that hit Canha for an out, but he reached base (with a single) and stole second base and stranded. In the 8th, with Canha leading first, Marte doubled, but they stranded in second and third place.
That’s 17 steals for Marte, without getting caught, in 22 games since she was acquired.
Most Consecutive Successful Attempts at Stolen Bases to Start A’s Career (Since CS 1st followed in AL, 1920):
1977 Mitchell Page: 26
1981-82 Jimmy Sexton: 18 years
2021 Starling Mars: 17*
* active sequence
(h/t @EliasSports)
Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 22, 2021
He now leads the majors with 39 steals this season, including his time with the Marlins. Separately, he is third in NL and eighth in AL.
keep the faith
The A’s are good enough to win games, but don’t win them as often as they should. It’s up to you to decide if you think this will continue, or if you think they will turn it around and start clicking again and riding another wave. If there’s one thing the Giants have taught us all in the past, it’s that you just need to be good enough to make it through the postseason and then get warm at the right time.
Watching Marte run must be somewhat like watching Ricky run, it’s really unbelievable to see him do this on a daily basis.
Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) August 22, 2021
