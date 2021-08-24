3 observations through week two of the 2021 fall camp

FSU football has two weeks on the books with its 2021 fall camp and was less than two weeks away from FSU football starting their 2021 season against Notre Dame.

On Monday, Mike Norvell said this was a critical week of practice, and it was eventful with people spreading wild rumours.

Those rumors were just that, but Mike Norvell was pleased with the overall progress of the team.

The players have had good energy every day of training and it seems they are all working well together, despite having a mix of transfers and young players on the team.

I’m interested in seeing that dynamic as the season gets underway. How will the transfers react if the program shows no progress on the pitch?

Will they stick with the process or start playing for themselves as most of them will only be eligible for one more year?

The program appears to be moving in the right direction and it looks like they will pass the 85 percent immunization threshold for the Notre Dame game, according to Mike Norvell.

That’s big because it means they’ll likely avoid having to cancel games. Here are three observations from week two of Fall Camp 2021.