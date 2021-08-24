Penn State Women’s Hockey: Barbour talks future in CHA

Penn State women’s hockey is happy to remain in the CHA, according to Sandy Barbour, vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics, but that doesn’t mean the Nittany Lions won’t weigh their options in the future if the need arises.

To set the tone, Penn State women’s hockey is a member of the five-team CHA conference, which was previously a six-team league until earlier this year when Robert Morris announced plans to disband men’s and women’s hockey.

Those plans are apparently still in place, although Robert Morris announced a plan a few days ago to raise funds to restore the program in 2022.

This affects Penn State on more than one level. Overall, the CHA is considered the weakest conference in women’s hockey. For their part, when the Nittany Lions managed to take a 16-3-2 record and a regular season CHA title, a season-end loss and subsequent defeat in the CHA tournament would be the last. last drop turned out to be Penn State out of the eight-team NCAA tournament.

What’s frustrating is just the disrespect our league is getting from an overall standpoint, said coach Jeff Kampersal earlier this year.

There have been previous years where both Mercyhurst and Robert Morris were two really strong teams they could both potentially go to [but only the automatic bid did]. This year it will be interesting because there is no crossover [games between conferences] So perceptions will be based on last year, like program X is really good. They’ve been really good for a long time, so that’s why they must still be good and still be better than any CHA team.”

Despite playing a nearly full run of games and winning nearly all of them, three losses were too many for Penn State to overcome a weak schedule in the league.

When it comes to Robert Morris, the fact that the CHA is down to just five teams only weakens the argument for big bids. The winner of the CHA tournament will automatically receive a bid for the NCAA tournament, but that has only been in effect since 2014.

To some extent, the weakness of the CHA had turned the regular season into a race to essentially go nearly undefeated or win the conference tournament. Only one team in the entire country recorded more wins than Penn State in 2020-21 and yet the Nittany Lions missed the postseason. Some of this was a product of seasons affected by COVID-19, but the Nittany Lions had consistent unity throughout the year.

The long and short of it is a question posed to Barbour last weekend. Could Penn State women’s hockey have national success in the CHA, and are there any talks about what happens next if Robert Morris doesn’t return to conference?

“Yes and yes.” said Barbour.

“I actually think [Penn State can have national success in the CHA]Barbour added. “Access to the NCAA [Tournament] is a very important thing, and we certainly have that in the CHA. I’m really proud of Coach Kampersal and the young women in that program and the year they’ve had. It was clearly a breakthrough year for them and we expect that to happen in the future.”

“That said, what you quoted with Robert Morris certainly gives us a reason, whether it’s a cause for concern or an opportunity to make sure we understand what the landscape looks like and what our options might be. We actually do that all the time in everything, so we’ll analyze what’s always best for that particular program. I mean, of course we have men’s volleyball, our two fencing programs and women’s hockey that aren’t in the Big Ten and so those are constant conversations.”

For any doubts the sport might have about the CHA, there is something to be said for both sides of the “stay or leave?” argument. On the one hand, Penn State’s only notable season to date has yet to be followed by another, jumping the CHA ship would mean an increase in opposition, which would be a blessing and a curse. Until the Nittany Lions can prove their improved play wasn’t an outlier, taking it easy might not be the worst.

As for leaving, Kampersal will at some point only be able to do so much with a program where teams play that no one really cares about. That said, Mercyhurst – a fellow CHA member – has made it to the NCAA tournament 13 times, a number only beaten by Wisconsin and Minnesota. All those appearances came as a member of the CHA.

The result is a delicate balance between the pragmatism of where the CHA is as a conference and where Penn State is as a program. The Nittany Lions could do worse than hitting high winning totals, but they can go unfulfilled if they look in from the outside.

On the other hand, the only way to prove that you belong is to play against the teams that are already there.