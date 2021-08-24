Catamount Football 2021 Fall Update No. 5 Aug 21

Cullowhee, North Carolina Western Carolina football returned to the practice field Saturday night for the second scrimmage of the fall preseason camp and one of the first sessions to finish under the lights at EJ Whitmire Stadium/Bob Waters Field. The Catamounts worked out two and a half hours, with 18 combined drives for over 120 plays in scrimmage, ending with an overtime scenario from the 25-yard line.

WCU’s offense registered nine touchdowns, six through the air and three coming to the ground, as the defending unit made seven stops with one 3-and-out and one takeout in an interception by freshman safety Andreas Keaton .

“It came really close to home this week,” WCU head coach looked back Kerwin Bell after Saturday’s second scrimmage of the preseason camp. “Coach Peacock was a very good person, a great young man who died too soon.”

He continued: “I thanked our guys for the way they handled things this week, through all the difficult situations. We said to them, ‘That’s what JP would want Coach Peacock to want us to grind.’ That’s who he was, he was the ultimate grinder And I want our team to develop that kind of personality this year, to be a grinder. If we’re in the game and something happens, just put your head down and grind, and I thought they showed that a little bit today.”

Bell said his squad piled another penny on the “championship side” with Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We were better today than last week, and that’s all we could ask for,” Bell said. “We have become more detailed, we have become more refined. We are missing a lot of players, but I really thought we had improved our execution. We still have a long way to go, we have a lot of work to do. But overall I think I really like where we are.”

Six different quarterbacks got into action in Saturday’s scrimmage with a graduate transfer Rogan Wells and returnees Carlos Davis and Kason Lincke see most of the action. Wells completed 74 percent of his 14-of-19 attempts in scrimmage for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Davis finished 15-of-26 for 148 yards with a TD and an interception, adding three-yard scoring havoc. Lincke was 5-of-10 for 113 and a score, while real freshmen Brody Palhegyic finished 9-of-12 for 74 yards and a score.

Real freshmen QBs Meziah Scott and Parrish Metzger also led the charge for series with Scott scrambling late into scrimmage for a 10-yard touchdown rush.

Transfer WR Raphael Williams led six receivers with 40 or more receiving yards on the day as 15 different Catamounts combined for 45 receptions. Theft. Lauderdale, Florida, caught six passes for 149 and two touchdowns from 41 and 28 yards. Freshman’s Red Shirt Kendall Alford got the team going with seven catches for 79 yards and a score, while Alabama transfer CJ Williams pulled in four passes for 71 yards. Fifth year senior Daquan Patten stunned the 200+ spectators with a jumping bow in the back of the Ramsey Center end zone for a score of his four receptions for a total of 60 yards.

On the ground, sophomore freshman Tyree Nelson led four running backs with carries, rushing seven times for 46 yards. The Atlanta, Georgia product also caught four passes from the backfield for 55 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown for a total of 101 yards. Mikai Stanley hit in a one-yard touchdown rush between his 10 carries for 29 yards while Kenny Benjamin rushed five times for 27 yards and Quentin Zanders registered nine rushes.

One of WCU’s defensive highlights was sophomore freshman linebacker’s play Demorian Smith who led the team with nine tackles, including one for loss, adding a few rushes. Defensive End Darrius Bello had five total stops, including four tackle for loss with three sacks and two pass breakups. Nickelback Skylin Thomas was credited with eight tackles, including two for loss with a sack, while both Tre Jolly and Curtis Roach counted six tackles, Jolly placed two sacks below his total.

Keaton added five tackles to accompany his drive-stopping interception, with the defense ending the scrimmage with a stop in the overtime scenario from the 25-yard line.

All told, the WCU defense saw 31 players record stops, while the unit made 18 loss tackles, including eight sacks, while also recording nine pass breakups.

In the special teams, sophomore freshmen Paxton Robertson split the uprights on a 46-yard field goal and converted two PATs while redshirt sophomore Richard McCollum chipped in a 23-yard field goal and three PATS. Punters Brandon Dickerson and Brady Elms split the replays between the special teams period and the scrimmage. Elms kicked four times at a 45.3 yard average and twice inside the 20 yard line, while Dickerson kicked five times at a 36.6 yard average.

The fall preseason camp closes on Sunday as classes begin in Cullowhee on Monday, August 23, with the Catamounts beginning their seasonal practice routine.

Western Carolina opens the 2021 season on Labor Day weekend, hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at EJ Whitmire Stadium/Bob Waters Field on Saturday, September 4. The game is included as part of the Ingles/Nexstar television package of the Southern Conference with a simulcast on ESPN+ with the kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. WCU is looking at #WhiteOutWhitmire and all fans are encouraged to wear white during the game as the Catamounts wear their new white Nike uniforms for the first time.

Pregame includes the return of the annual Freshmen Run with incoming freshmen from both Fall 2020 and 2021. Stay tuned after the game for an encore presentation by the marching band “Pride of the Mountains” and postgame fireworks presented by Ingles and iHeartRadio partners 99.9 FM Kiss Land and Star 104.3.

