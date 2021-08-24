Catch up on golf and tennis in high school





The 2021 fall sports season is in full swing. Football seasons started on August 13, football started on Friday and cross country and volleyball started on Saturday. While all four of these sports have only just begun, the golf and girls’ tennis seasons have been underway for over two weeks now. In that time, golfers and netters from the area have put together some great individual and team performances. There’s far too much to summarize here, but let’s take a look at some of the standout achievements to date in both sports. golf Galion boys seem state-bound Galion had a remarkable opening week. On August 9, the Tigers won the BucyrusElks Invitational, then finished fifth in the Division II Division the following day in the loaded Warrior-Jaguar Classic. On Wednesday and Thursday, Galion won his home invite and then took first place at the Colt Classic. Logan Keller won the medalist at Bucyrus, while No. 3 man Nate Barre took top honors at the Colt Classic. The Tigers are deep, and they seem to be just getting started. Sabo, Ashland guys off to a strong start Tyler Sabo is one of the best golfers in the state, and the Ohio State commit has played that way so far. placed fourth (305) out of 21 teams. Three days later, Sabo took first place at the Jackson Invitational by shooting a 68. Last Monday, the Arrow senior co-medalist at the Hudson Explorer Invitational with a 71. Sabo and the host Arrows (322) won the Weiss Invitational on Thursday for the first time since 2016. Sabo’s 70 earned him medals again. Paramore, Arrow girls look sharp Klaira Paramore has been behind some very solid golfers at Ashland High in recent years. But now Paramore is embracing her role as the undisputed No. 1 for the Arrows. Paramore and the Arrows won the Findlay Invitational on August 9 with a score of 353, and Paramore’s 71 earned her medalists. On August 13, Paramore fired a 79 at the Tiffin Invite to earn medals again and help the Arrows beat second place in Lexington. At the George Valentine Invite on August 16, Paramore helped the Arrows take fourth in the team standings with a 343. Lady Lex sets school record The Lexington girls’ golf team set a school record at the Circle K Invitational on August 5, with a total team score of 327. Lainey Kathrein and Trynity Wolfe each got a card of 77, while Hannah Smith shot an 81 and Maddy Hager and Hannah Whitney each got a card. 92 shots. Lady Lex then placed third at both the Findlay Invite on August 9 and Perrysburg Invite on August 10. Lex also finished second to the Tiffin Invite with a 383 three strokes behind Ashland in first place. Kathrein was the second medalist. Other Notes Ontario Girls Golf was second at the Buckeye Central Invite on August 5, with Brooklynn Adkins leading the way with a 47. … Shelbys boys came in second at the Colt Classic on August 12 and won their home game invite on August 16…. Clear Forks boys came in second at the Hillsdale Invite on Aug. 13, a day after coming fourth at their home invite. …The Galions girls came in third at the Crawford County Invite on Aug. 10. girls tennis Shelby impressive early Shelby has been the region’s best team so far this season. A week after finishing second as a team at the Ashland Invitational, the Whippets won their home doubles invite on August 14, with the duo Grace Mahek and Anne Vogt winning the first round of doubles and the team of Sadie Smith and Mollie Eith winning the second doubles. The Whippets were also hard to beat in double matches, taking victories over Norwalk, Ashland, Bellevue, Pleasant and Marion Harding. Clear Fork out to 4-1 start Led by senior Riley Brokaw and freshman Noel Cline, the Clear Fork Colts have been a pleasant surprise thus far. The Colts have won four of their first five games, winning over Upper Sandusky, West Holmes, Orrville and Galion. Other Notes Ashland has also started well, finishing third at their home invite on August 7 and fourth at the Shelby Doubles Invite a week later. The Arrows have also had victories over Willard and Tiffin Columbia. …Lexingtons girls team has had a slow start, but three-time state qualifier Gracie Pfeiffer was her usual self, including an impressive 6-4, 7-6 first singles win over Columbus Academy on August 14. Reach William at [email protected] On Twitter: @BillKosileski.

