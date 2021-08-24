ACC Field Hockey: UNC Again Favorite in Coaches Preseason Poll





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Three-time defending National Champion North Carolina is preferred to claim its fifth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference hockey title in a vote of the league’s seven head coaches. Led by two-time National Player of the Year Erin Matson, the Tar Heels aim to become the first hockey team in NCAA Division I history to capture four consecutive national titles. UNC has an 18-game winning streak into the 2021 season, with a 3-1 loss to Louisville last October, the only setback for the Tar Heels in the past three years. UNC received six first-place votes and placed at the top of this year’s ACC preseason poll with a total of 48 points. Boston College (30 points) was chosen for second place, while Virginia took the remaining first place votes to maintain the No. 3 spot with 25 points. Wake Forest (24 points) finished fourth in voting, while Duke, Louisville and Syracuse finished fifth with 23 points each in total. The prediction for a tight league race follows a 2020-21 season in which all seven ACC teams finished in the top 20 of the NFHCA national rankings. The ACC leads all conferences with 21 NCAA field hockey titles and has placed at least one team in the 29 national championship game in the past 32 seasons. The NFHCA Division I National Rankings for the 2021 preseason are slated to be announced on Tuesday. Boston College led all schools with three players selected by the coaches to the 2021 Preseason All-ACC Field Hockey team, including reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year in goalkeeper Jonna Kennedy. Louisville and North Carolina each placed two players in the 11-man preseason roster, and seven teams had at least one player selected for each of the conferences. ACC teams open the regular season game this weekend with a wrapped non-conference slate that includes North Carolina’s neutral game against Michigan on Friday (2 p.m. in Iowa City), which will be a rematch of last season’s national championship game. Wake Forest will face host Iowa who joined UNC, Louisville and Michigan in final four NCAA seasons in the second game of Fridays twin bill. The first conference matches are scheduled for Friday 17 September. Syracuse will host this year’s ACC Championship on November 4-5 and 7 at JS Coyne Stadium. 2021 ACC Field Hockey Predicted Order of Finish 1. North Carolina (6) – 48

2. Boston College – 30

3. Virginia (1) – 25

4. Awake Forest – 24

t-5. Duke – 23

t-5. Louisville – 23

t-5. Syracuse – 23

(votes in first place) All-ACC Field Hockey Team Preseason 2021 Margo Carlin, F, Jr., Boston College

Fusine Govaert, M, Gr., Boston College

Jonna Kennedy, GK, Sr., Boston College

Leah Crouse, M, Sr., Duke

Alli Bitting, M, Sr., Louisville

Charlie Van Oirschot, M, So., Louisville

Erin Matson, F, Sr., North Carolina

Meredith Sholder, M, Sr., North Carolina

Charlotte de Vries, F, Jr., Syracuse

Amber Ezechiels, B, Senior, Virginia

Meike Lanckohr, M, Jr., Wake Forest

