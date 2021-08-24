Celtics and Josh Richardson agree to one-year extension, keeping him in Boston into the 2022-23 season (report)





The Celtics continue to hand out extensions, the last one going to a player who hasn’t played a minute for them. Boston and newly acquired guard Josh Richardson have agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the Celtics until the 2022-23 season. according to The Athletics Shams Charania. Richardson was traded from Dallas to Boston for Moses Brown this offseason; he was insurance in case the C’s couldn’t re-sign Evan Fournier in free agency. After Fournier left for New York, that made the acquisition of Richardsons important for the team. In the exchange, Richardson chose his $11.6 million player option that kept him in Boston next season. But with the new extension, which totals $24 million over two years, the next two seasons will be hell with the Celtics, according to Charania. Celtics president Brad Stevens said last week they traded for Richardson because he gave them more options as a proven NBA player. He still has his flaws, but his defensive skills should translate well for the Celtics and freshman coach Ime Udoka. Josh brings great grit and edge, Stevens said. He can defend multiple positions. I think last year was a bit of an anomaly in how he shot the ball. He has always been a good shooter and our numbers would say that when he gets the open chances he is clearly better than he shot last year. But he wants to win. The Celtics have handed out several extensions in the past week, signing both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III to four-year contracts. While it looked like the Cs would have a lot of cap space next summer for a possible run for maximum free agent, the extensions have taken up space. But a trade would always be the likely way to get a superstar.

