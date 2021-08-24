BOYS TENNIS ROUNDUP: Red Devils draw for 7th | Sport





JASPER Jeffersonville tied for seventh place in Saturday’s Jeff Invitational, which was played in Jasper. Columbus North, which had a player or team in each final, took the title with 41 points. Zionsville came in second with 37. The Red Devils and Evansville Memorial each scored 14 points to take seventh in the eight-team event. It didn’t go quite as I planned,” said Jeff coach Curt Roehm. “I thought we had a really good shot with a top-3 finish. It was a very stacked field this year. Possibly the best since my career from head to toe. Jaden Wells and Jordan Wellshad a pair of No. 1 singles wins to lead the Red Devils. Of Jeff’s 15 games over the weekend, eight went to three sets. We have found some gaps that we need to close before the split time comes,” said Roehm. “Two major shortcomings for our team at the moment are serving percentages and being able to finish a game. Being able to close and finish competitions is a high priority for us if we want to achieve the things we want to achieve. . JEFFERSONVILLE INVITATION Saturday in Jasper Team Scores:Columbus North 41, Zionsville 37, Bloomington North 23, Delta 20, Jasper 18, Castle 18, Jeffersonville 14, Evansville Memorial 14. CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES singles No. 1 Defeats Cole Chappell (Z). Nathan Lin (CN) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. No. 2 Hank Lin (CN) def. Nate Abdullah (BN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. No. 3 Anvar Atram (CN) def. Emerson Holifield (Z) 6-2, 6-1. doubles No. 1 Ryan Betz-William Cramer (Z) beats. Matthew Liu-Amrit Kar (CN) 7-5, 6-3. No. 2 Eric Stavheim-Shah (CN) def. Evan Kolman-Jonah Everson (Z) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6). JEFFERSONVILLE RESULTS singles No. 1 Max Sternburg (Jasper) def. Alex Kelley (Jeff) 6-4, 6-0; Patrick Mardis (Castle). Kelley (Jeff) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Adam defeats Atobella (Delta). Kelley (Jeff) 6-4, 4-3, knocked out. No. 2 Max Fisher (Jeff) defeats. Peyton Guider (Zionsville) 6-1, 6-4; Abdullah (BN) def. Fisher (Jeff) 6-1, 6-4; Finn Adams (Castle) defeats. Fisher (Jeff) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. no. 3 Seth Force (Bloomington North) def. Eli Cochrum (Jeff) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; Cochrum (Jeff) def. Sean Nord (Jasper) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Vinny Dewees (EM) def. Cochrum (Jeff) 2-6, 6-4, 10-4. doubles No. 1 Liu-Kar (CN) def. Jaden Wells-Jordan Wells (Jeff) 6-2, 6-2; Wells Wells (Jeff) def. Dylan Welp-Justin Rauscher (Castle) 6-2, 6-0; Wells Wells (Jeff) def. Tyler Wilson-Connor OGuinn (BN) 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 Ethan Silvera-Carter Dame (Castle) beats Vaugndez Baynes-Ben Eiten (Jeff) 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-3; McIntyre-Shin (BN) beats Baynes-Eiten (Jeff) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Blake Anderson-Shaurya Jadhav (EM) beats Baynes-Eiten (Jeff) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). . PIONEERS GO 1-1 AT FRANKLIN FRANKLIN Providence went 1-1 at Franklin on Saturday. The Pioneers cut host Grizzly Cubs 4-1 in their first game before losing to Bloomington South by the same score in their second. Against Franklin, the Pioneers had a sweep in singles and took one win in doubles. At No. 1 singles, Alex Kemp won 6-3, 6-0, while Jake Rodski was victorious 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 and Jacob Kaiser was victorious 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3. 2 doubles, Nathan Huynh and Foster Nash defeated their opponents 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. “We played really good tennis today. We beat a Franklin team that came in 2-0,” said Providence coach Scott Gurgol. “Kemp was 2-3 behind, then we made a strategic change and he won ten consecutive games. Kaiser was able to use the offensive forehand we developed in practice. Nathan and Foster got their first varsity wins. in mastering the middle.” In the loss to the Panthers, the Pioneers took their lone run at number 3 singles, where Kaiser triumphed 7-5, 6-4. “Bloomington South played a different line-up than expected, and it almost helped us take the win,” said Gurgol. “South had their number 1 singles player in doubles for our match. Zach (Applewhite) and Luke (Banet) found the zone in their second set. If we can leverage that and build on that, they can get a doubles in the top area turn into . Rodski played against a higher ranking player and Rodski led 5-4 in the second set and tied 9-9 in the superbreaker. He was one volley away from a win. He is playing some great singles. away from becoming victories for him.” The Pioneers (1-3) visit Silver Creek on Tuesday afternoon. . PROVISION 4, FRANKLIN 1 singles:Alex Kemp (P) d. Silas Smith 6-3, 6-0; Jake Rodski (P) d. Caleb Funkhouser 6-4, 6-3; Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Pryce Rucker 6-1, 6-4. Double:Sam Anges-Zion Parkhurst (F) d.Zach Applewhite-Luke Banet 6-0, 6-3; Nathan Huynh-Foster Nash (P) d. Dylan Funkhouser – Joe Ott 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. . BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 4, PROVIDENCE 1 singles:Chris Lian (BS) d. Kemp 6-1, 6-0; David Ciccu (BS) d. Rodski 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 11-9 Kaiser (P) p. Luke Jovanovic 7-5, 6-4. Double:Michael Asplund-Nico Walters (BS) d. Applewhite-Banet 6-0, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1; Nicky Walker-Alex Walters (BS) d. Huynh Nash 6-1, 6-4. . PIRATE PLACES 2E RAMSEY Charlestown finished second in Saturday’s North Harrison Invitational. Jackson Snelling led the way for the Pirates, winning #3 singles in the eight-team event. Also for Charlestown, Alex Wright was the runner-up in number 1 singles, as was Dawson Boyd in number 2 singles.

