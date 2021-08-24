Kirill Kaprizov will not play in KHL next season





All the Minnesota Wild has to do this summer before hitting the ice is getting closer and closer to a solution. While contract talks are still far apart with restricted free agent Kirill Kaprizov, good news was announced on Monday when the KHL’s CSKA Moscow announced their roster for the 2021-22 season. Kaprizov was not around and will therefore not play abroad this summer. A contract doesn’t sound obvious, but the good news about the Kirill Kaprizov contract talks to the #mnwildThere has been a lot of talk lately between the winners of the Wild and the Calder Trophy. Also, CSKA Moscow has publicly stated that he will not be playing there this season. Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 23, 2021 The only team for which Kaprizov can play hockey next season is the Minnesota Wild. Michael Russo of The Athletic also mentions that talks are still underway as we approach the final weeks of the off-season before training camp begins. Previously, there were also reports that Wild GM Bill Guerin has given up on his bid to sign the 24-year-old gifted winger to a long-term deal and is settling for a new contract that runs anywhere from four to six years. With Kaprizov potentially earning his free agency rights after three seasons, any of those options would be buying those precious UFA seasons. Currently, the Wild have over $13 million in cap space with 20 players (12 forwards, 6 defenders and 2 netminders) signed to their NHL roster. That doesn’t even include the potential injection of high-end prospects Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy and Calen Addison. So they have leeway to sign Kaprizov, but the cap is really tightened as Zach Parise and Ryan Suter’s buyout penalties rise from around $5 million to $12.5 million starting next season and continue to climb, with combined hits reaching up to over $14.5 million for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. It’s those years that will be tough, but right now Minnesota is ready to sign and still has plenty of cap space. Well, look where it goes from here, but we can only hope it’s done before training camp starts. Please just do your thing.

