Sports
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey reunite in Wales squad for September World Cup qualifiers
|Event location: Helsinki Olympic Stadium Date: wednesday september 1 Kick-off: 17:00 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW & DAB, Radio Cymru DAB and online, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app
Wales have included Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey in their squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.
Real Madrid forward Bale and Juventus midfielder Ramsey helped Wales reach the last 16 of this summer’s postponed Euro 2020 but the star duo have not played a qualifier together since 2019.
There are no limitless players as manager Robert Page remains with most of his squad for the European Championship.
Swansea City fullback Connor Roberts has been out due to a groin injury.
The only other player missing from the Wales European Championship team is Roberts’ Swans team-mate, -back Ben Cabango, who has tested positive for Covid-19.
In their first game since losing to Denmark in the second round of Euro 2020, Wales will face Finland in a friendly against Finland on Wednesday, September 1.
They then resumed their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belarus in Kazan, Russia, the following Sunday before hosting Estonia at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday, September 8.
Wales lost the opening game of the campaign against Group E leaders Belgium, but responded with a 1-0 home win over the Czech Republic.
Realistically, Page’s side will have to beat both Belarus and Estonia to keep alive their hopes of automatically qualifying for a first World Cup since 1958 by winning their group.
Those ambitions will be reinforced by the way Bale and Ramsey have started their seasons at Real Madrid and Juventus respectively.
After loaning the last campaign to Tottenham Hotspur, Bale has so far started in both Real’s La Liga games, scoring in Sunday’s 3-3 draw at Levante.
“Gareth hasn’t changed into who he is,” Page said. “Players will tell you that different managers have different thoughts about how they want to play and whether they appeal to you as a person or as a player.
“He now has a manager” [Carlo Ancelotti] who was impressed with what he did in the pre-season and guided him through the European Championship. That’s all he can influence.
“Fortunately, he has been a positive influence on the manager and started the season in good form and scored goals, which is great for us.”
Bale wants to be part of World Cup
Bale’s future has been a key topic of conversation in recent months, with speculation before Euro 2020 that he can retire after the tournament.
The captain walked away when asked about his future in Wales after the 16th’s defeat to Denmark.
But Bale has previously said his biggest remaining ambition is to help Wales qualify for their first World Cup since 1958.
“As a player, manager, you want to be part of a World Cup. The boys will go down in history if they qualify,” said Page.
“Of course huh [Bale] wants to be a part of that.
“He’s no different, but to do that you just can’t show up and play for Wales. You have to give your best and play for your club. There’s no arguing, he ticks all the boxes.”
Ramsey started Juventus’ first Serie A game of the season, Sunday’s 2-2 draw in Udinese, and he hopes this is a sign of things to come after an injury-interrupted first two seasons in Italy.
“She [Bale and Ramsey] are in good shape to enter this camp which is very nice for me and the Welsh supporters,” added Page.
“We want our players to play competitive football week in week out, no different for those two.”
The absence of unrestricted players in Wales’ roster means there is no first call-up for Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas.
Newham-born Thomas has impressed in the championship after making the switch from Boreham Wood out of competition in January.
The 22-year-old left-sided player, who qualifies for Wales through his mother from Newport, has started all four Huddersfield league games this season with two assists.
“If someone qualifies for Wales and plays good football and shows potential, then of course we are interested,” said Page.
“He’s on the radar and I’ve been in touch.”
Wales squad
goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, A Davies.
Defenders: B Davies, Gunter, Rodon, Ampadu, N Williams, Lockyer, Lawrence, Norrington-Davies.
Midfielders: Ramsey, Allen, J Williams, Wilson, Brooks, Morrell, Smith, Levitt, Thomas, Colwill.
Ahead: Bale, James, Moore, T Roberts, Johnson.
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58306248
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]