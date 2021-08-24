Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey reunite in Wales squad for September World Cup qualifiers

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have combined 163 caps and 50 goals for Wales

Event location: Helsinki Olympic Stadium Date: wednesday september 1 Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW & DAB, Radio Cymru DAB and online, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Wales have included Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey in their squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Real Madrid forward Bale and Juventus midfielder Ramsey helped Wales reach the last 16 of this summer’s postponed Euro 2020 but the star duo have not played a qualifier together since 2019.

There are no limitless players as manager Robert Page remains with most of his squad for the European Championship.

Swansea City fullback Connor Roberts has been out due to a groin injury.

The only other player missing from the Wales European Championship team is Roberts’ Swans team-mate, -back Ben Cabango, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

In their first game since losing to Denmark in the second round of Euro 2020, Wales will face Finland in a friendly against Finland on Wednesday, September 1.

They then resumed their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belarus in Kazan, Russia, the following Sunday before hosting Estonia at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday, September 8.

Wales lost the opening game of the campaign against Group E leaders Belgium, but responded with a 1-0 home win over the Czech Republic.

Realistically, Page’s side will have to beat both Belarus and Estonia to keep alive their hopes of automatically qualifying for a first World Cup since 1958 by winning their group.

Those ambitions will be reinforced by the way Bale and Ramsey have started their seasons at Real Madrid and Juventus respectively.

After loaning the last campaign to Tottenham Hotspur, Bale has so far started in both Real’s La Liga games, scoring in Sunday’s 3-3 draw at Levante.

“Gareth hasn’t changed into who he is,” Page said. “Players will tell you that different managers have different thoughts about how they want to play and whether they appeal to you as a person or as a player.

“He now has a manager” [Carlo Ancelotti] who was impressed with what he did in the pre-season and guided him through the European Championship. That’s all he can influence.

“Fortunately, he has been a positive influence on the manager and started the season in good form and scored goals, which is great for us.”

Bale wants to be part of World Cup

Gareth Bale is Wales’ all-time top scorer with 33 from 96 appearances

Bale’s future has been a key topic of conversation in recent months, with speculation before Euro 2020 that he can retire after the tournament.

The captain walked away when asked about his future in Wales after the 16th’s defeat to Denmark.

But Bale has previously said his biggest remaining ambition is to help Wales qualify for their first World Cup since 1958.

“As a player, manager, you want to be part of a World Cup. The boys will go down in history if they qualify,” said Page.

“Of course huh [Bale] wants to be a part of that.

“He’s no different, but to do that you just can’t show up and play for Wales. You have to give your best and play for your club. There’s no arguing, he ticks all the boxes.”

Ramsey started Juventus’ first Serie A game of the season, Sunday’s 2-2 draw in Udinese, and he hopes this is a sign of things to come after an injury-interrupted first two seasons in Italy.

“She [Bale and Ramsey] are in good shape to enter this camp which is very nice for me and the Welsh supporters,” added Page.

“We want our players to play competitive football week in week out, no different for those two.”

The absence of unrestricted players in Wales’ roster means there is no first call-up for Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas.

Newham-born Thomas has impressed in the championship after making the switch from Boreham Wood out of competition in January.

The 22-year-old left-sided player, who qualifies for Wales through his mother from Newport, has started all four Huddersfield league games this season with two assists.

“If someone qualifies for Wales and plays good football and shows potential, then of course we are interested,” said Page.

“He’s on the radar and I’ve been in touch.”

Wales squad

goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, A Davies.

Defenders: B Davies, Gunter, Rodon, Ampadu, N Williams, Lockyer, Lawrence, Norrington-Davies.

Midfielders: Ramsey, Allen, J Williams, Wilson, Brooks, Morrell, Smith, Levitt, Thomas, Colwill.

Ahead: Bale, James, Moore, T Roberts, Johnson.